TV Today gets MIB approval for appointing Rahul Kumar Shaw as CEO - TV & Radio biz

TV Today Network has got the ministry of information & broadcasting's (MIB) approval for the appointment of Rahul Kumar Shaw as Chief Executive Officer - Television & Radio Business. Accordingly, Shaw's designation as CEO - Television & Radio Business has become effective since.



"In furtherance to our intimation dated November 06, 2020, with respect to the re-designation/appointment of Mr. Rahul Kumar Shaw as Chief Executive Officer - Television & Radio Business, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities as may be required, this is to inform you that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting vide its letter dated February 01, 2021 (received on February 02, 2021) has granted its approval for the same. Accordingly, the appointment of Mr. Rahul Kumar Shaw as Chief Executive Officer - Television & Radio Business has become effective from February 02, 2021," TV Today said in a regulatory filing.



In November 2020, Shaw was appointed as Chief Executive Officer -Television 8 Radio Business, subject to the approval of regulatory authorities as may be required. The re-designation/appointment shall be effective from the date of receipt of approval from the MIB.



He has been working with TV Today Network Limited for almost nine years. He was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Television business before getting re-designated to CEO of the Television and Radio business.



Shaw has experience of over 25 years in the business of advertising industry across Print, Television, Radio & Sports Management. He has worked with Turner International India Pvt. Ltd, SET India Pvt. Ltd., Star India Pvt. Ltd., NDTV Imagine, INX Media, and Zee Entertainment. He has also managed a Sports and Media company for a brief period before joining TV Today Network Limited.



While his formative years, were spent with Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd, specialising in selling advertising solutions in print media, his second stage of career path saw him traversing across a variety of genres in TV ranging from premium English Movies, English Entertainment, Mass General Entertainment, Hindi Movies, International News, Kids Entertainment, Niche Hindi GeneralEntertainment, Premium English News Channel, Sports Business, Hindi News Channels, Regional Channel and Events.

