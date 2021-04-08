Tonic Worldwide to cover COVID vaccine costs for employees and their families

The independent Digital Marketing agency will also offer a one-day leave for recuperation

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 10:26 AM
tonic

With the Covid vaccination opening for people, independent Digital Marketing agency Tonic Worldwide has announced mass vaccination for all its employees and their family members along with a day’s leave to get vaccinated.

With the onset of the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, the organisation is urging all eligible employees to avail the vaccination at the earliest, in order to ensure the safety of their family members as well as themselves. In the context of rising cases and increased testing, several Indian states are announcing curfews and lockdowns to curtail the spread of the virus.

Till now approximately 80 million doses have been given – primarily to frontline workers and citizens above the age of 60.

