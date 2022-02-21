Columbia Pacific Communities campaign encourages elderly to take 3rd Covid vaccine dose

The #TakeThree campaign has been conceptualised against the backdrop of the receding third Covid wave and the new vaccination drive for the third dose

The elderly have been amongst the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its continuous efforts towards promoting holistic health and wellness amongst senior citizens, Columbia Pacific Communities has launched a public awareness campaign ‘#TakeThree’ to encourage seniors all over the country to take the third dose of the COVID vaccine and stay protected against the virus.

The #TakeThree campaign has been conceptualised against the backdrop of the receding third COVID wave and the new vaccination drive for the third dose for frontline workers and senior citizens, which began on January 10, 2022. The campaign is an extension to the Community Beats Uncertainty initiative launched in 2020 to create awareness about the importance of communities during unprecedented times such as the ongoing pandemic amongst many others.

Speaking about the campaign, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said, “As a brand, we strongly believe in the overall well-being and wellness of seniors, as it aids positive ageing, our core brand philosophy. The first two vaccine doses are largely being credited to have protected Indians, including the most susceptible demographic, senior citizens, during the third wave by preventing severe conditions and fatalities. With the #TakeThree campaign, we want to emphasise the importance of building immunity against the virus and thereby beating every uncertainty. The campaign aims to create public awareness and inspire seniors to take the third dose at the earliest. We believe positive aging is about empowering seniors to take charge of their lives and that is what we aim to achieve through the campaign.”

