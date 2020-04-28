TheSmallBigIdeas’ TSBI Bharat bags social media mandate of ZEE Punjabi & ZEE Biskope

TheSmallBigIdea has added regional focussed brands - ZEE Punjabi and ZEE Biskope - to its list of clientele. Both channels will be serviced under TheSmallBigIdea’s TSBI Bharat with an aim to address the exponentially growing regional audience.

Considering the lockdown and with increasing number of people turning to television to consume content, TheSmallBigIdea will increase the channels presence and engagement with viewers as immediate focus. While ZEE Punjabi is a Punjabi General Entertainment channel, ZEE Biskope is a Bhojpuri movie channel. The wins were followed by a multi-agency pitch.

With ZEE Punjabi’s brand promise ‘Jazba Kar Vakhon Da’ and ZEE Biskope’s – ‘Aatho Peheriya Loota Leheriya’, TSBI Bharat will engage with the digital community to create brand awareness. As per the mandate, the agency will lend support to draw attention about the channels by managing their social media presence. TSBI Bharat will work closely with both channels to establish a stronger audience connect and drive better outcome by crafting their regional strategy.

On strengthening its association with TheSmallBigIdea, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE Domestic Broadcast Business said, “We are happy to partner with TheSmallBigIdea as the social media agency for two of our successful regional channels, ZEE Punjabi and ZEE Biskope. We believe that while the consumers of regional content may not be massively different, a strong understanding of the cultural nuances and habits brings a lot of value in the marketing promise. We are looking at building a strong regional community in these markets with TheSmallBigIdea’s regional offering TSBI Bharat. TheSmallBigIdea as a part of their Bharat strategy has hired regional digital champions. With their understanding of the digital space and the added relevance brought in by the regional champions, we believe that our social agenda is in safe hands.”

Speaking on the business win, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “TSBI Bharat is an attitude, it’s not a mere linguistic play. We are serious about helping brands speak to regional subsets in this large pot-pourri called India. We believe that in the brand’s journey to be contextual, language, local insights, platform preference, political orientation, religious context amongst other things becoming very crucial. Communication experts who understand this, enable brands to perform better and grow faster. I think we have found great partners in ZEE Biskope and ZEE Punjabi who understand the importance of being contextual. We are working closely with the respective teams to build and develop the channels are brand leaders in their respective markets.”