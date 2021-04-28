The Q appoints Simran Hoon as Chief Executive Officer

In her new role, Hoon will leverage her experience and insight to provide strategic direction to create new opportunities for the company thus driving the organization’s overall growth

The Q, Hindi General Entertainment channel, today announces the appointment of Simran Hoon as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. In her new role, Simran will leverage her experience and insight to provide strategic direction to create new opportunities for The Q in India thus driving the organization’s overall growth.

Simran brings to The Q over two decades of industry experience. Prior to joining The Q, Simran was associated with Viacom18 as Executive Vice-President and Head of Ad Sales. She has also been a part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Star India and Sony Entertainment Television in leadership positions.

Commenting on Simran Hoon’s appointment, Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media, “As we gear for even greater growth and expansion in India, it is the right time to add someone with Simran’s extraordinary capabilities to our leadership team. Our growth in India has been exponential and we are confident that Simran, with her keen business acumen and in-depth understanding of the industry, will immediately propel The Q forward. Simran’s distinguished record and forward-thinking approach will help us stay ahead of the curve.”

Adding to that, Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder & MD, The Q India, said, “We are delighted to have Simran on board. She is a seasoned professional with extensive knowledge of the media and entertainment industry, who brings with her rich experience and enormous expertise that we believe fervently will take The Q to the next level. Her expansive knowledge and understanding of the Indian television market will be of immense value to our company.”

Speaking about her new role as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simran Hoon, said, “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, it is of extreme importance to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful. I am excited to embark on this journey with The Q and grateful for having been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team at The Q India as its first CEO. I look forward to working closely with the team here as we scale newer and newer heights.”

The Q India is an advertiser and influencer marketing supported Hindi language general entertainment channel with a dynamic programming strategy that targets young Indian audiences. The channel has recently become one of India’s fastest growing youth entertainment brands reaching 48.07 Gross Rating Points (GRPs) on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) as of Week 15, 2021. With a growing library of over 850 programs, and beginning in April with the addition of DD Free Dish, the channel now reaches an audience of over 712 million via its 100+ million television homes, with partners including DD Free Dish, TATA Sky, DISH TV and Siti Networks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 232 million users on mobile and digital platforms including Snap, JioTV, Airtel Xstream, Amazon Fire TV, Chingari and Samsung TV Plus.

