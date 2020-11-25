The Minimalist onboards over 45 new clients

The Minimalist, a creative solutions group company based out of Mumbai and having presence in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR has won over 45 new clients during the past few months of the pandemic. The accounts onboarded are a mix of retainers and projects with 12 of them being international clients based out of US, Singapore, Hong Kong and UAE. With their thought-provoking approach of providing maximum reach with a touch of minimalism, the agency won these mandates for services like Integrated Marketing (Digital + Traditional) and Experience Design for prestigious brands like The Hindu, Airtel, Hotstar, Tata AIG, Home Centre, Phoenix Group, The Indian Express, HDFC Ltd, Saint Gobain amongst others.

Sailing through this crisis has been daunting for working professionals and to mitigate the challenges for its team, The Minimalist launched a unique initiative - The Darwin Project, which helps the team keep up with the new normal. This initiative ensures that every team member keeps learning and gets a chance to explore their skills through multiple paid certified courses online. The Minimalist will be sponsoring as well as guiding the team in selecting the right course. This project exemplifies their constant commitment towards the evolution of the organisation as well as their team members. The Minimalist has also offered a flexible working schedule and encouraged them to maintain a healthy work-life balance. In its efforts to normalise the new office setting, the company also offered data allowance to minimise the expenses of all its employees.

Additionally, celebrating the incredible contribution of their team amid the pandemic, The Minimalist has conducted promotions and appraisals for all eligible team members. And keeping in mind the current uncertainty around healthcare, the management has covered the entire 100+ member team with health insurance.

Chirag Gander, Co-Founder The Minimalist said, “The Darwin Project is a step ahead for us at The Minimalist, wherein we ensure our team is updated and abreast with all the digital happenings in the world, this supports our company’s vision to march towards digital evolution. All these initiatives and employee incentives is our way of thanking our team for being with us in these challenging times and motivating and boosting their morale. Their contribution towards various projects has set a benchmark in the industry and we look forward to continuing serving our clients in this manner.”

The lockdown and remote working situation has not hampered the creative skills of the team and the agency has continued to weave incredible communication for numerous brands. Their work for clients like Tata AIG, where their UX team designed one of the first sites based on the Neumorphism model, the #GiftThoughtFully campaign for Home Centre where they handled the content & creative aspect, video directive for Saint Gobain and helping build the brand Alyte for Mahindra Logistics, right from its brand identity to planning a pan India launch, has received great reviews from customers and industry stakeholders, both.