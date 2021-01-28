The accounts of the cosmetic brands were won after a multi-agency pitch held in December and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office

Highly placed sources have told exchange4media that FCB India has won the creative mandate of HUL accounts, Lakme and Elle 18. The accounts of the iconic cosmetic brands were won after a multi-agency pitch held in December and will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office. The agency which is believed to have been working on the Lakme account before the pitch is Publicis Ambience.

FCB India has confirmed that it has been awarded the integrated communication mandate of both Lakme and Elle 18 and that the agency will lead the creative mandate for them powered with 360-degree communication strategies relevant to the current market conditions. Talking about the win Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman & CEO, FCB India says, “We're thrilled to win the creative agency mandate for Lakme and Elle 18. These brands have always proudly represented the new Indian woman. We want to build on that rich legacy and create some new magic in partnership with the great team at HUL.”

Lakme was launched in 1952 and is the first home-grown successful cosmetics brand in India. Elle 18 is known mostly for its trendy and affordable beauty products.

Exchange4media reached out to both HUL and Publicis for a comment but didn’t receive a response at the time of filing the story.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)