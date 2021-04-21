Madison Media bags a record 23 new accounts in FY 2020-21

The new business wins amounted to billing of $211 Million as per Comvergence New Business Report

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has created a record by winning 23 new accounts in a financial year. Amidst the nationwide lockdown and work-from-home, the new business wins amounted to a billing of $211 Million as per Comvergence New Business Report published last month. the agency also received a top score of A+ in the Comp Pitches Report for 2020 by Recma.

2020 has been a fantastic year for Madison Media in terms of New business, the agency having won clients like, Abbott Nutrition, RSPL Group, RSH Global– Joy Cosmetics, Welspun, Indira IVF, Licious, Weikfield, M3M India, Liebherr, Educational Testing Service (ETS), Aliens Group, Wonder Masala, Vijay Bhoomi, Practo, Gold Drop Oil, NextGen Software, McDonald’sintegrated &performance, Dhani Loans, Atomberg, Alchem Industries, Sunpure Oil, PAPA Brands, amongst others. The Agency continues its winning streak this year too.

Speaking on Madison new business wins across last year, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH says, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. As the pandemic impacted advertising spends profoundly we saw an opportunity to establish the link between media and marketing outcomes, and doubled down on our pitch efforts. The result –23 wins! I am overwhelmed by the teamwork, spirit and smarts of our Madison family.”

Madison Media, India’s largest homegrown media agency that started media operations in 1995, last year was ranked by Recma, amongst the Top 5 Global Independent Agencies of the World. It is also ranked the 2nd most powerful media agency by The Economic Times, Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2019. Some other Agency accolades include Best Digital & Social Media agency of the Year at IDMA 2020, Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020, Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019 and Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA 2019. In addition, the Agency has won over 200 awards since 2019.

Madison Media also continues to handle media planning and buying for blue chip clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Viacom 18, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, gaana.com, and many others.

Madison Media is part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.

