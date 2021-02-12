The Minimalist bags digital mandate for IIFL Home Loan

The Minimalist, a creative solutions group company based out of Mumbai and having presence in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR has won the 360-degree digital mandate for IIFL Home Loan. IIFL Home Finance Ltd.

As part of the mandate, the agency’s responsibilities include framing digital creative strategies, strengthening brand positioning, and offering digital innovation for IIFL Home Loan’s online and offline campaigns, thus raising awareness, and carving space in Affordable Home Loan, Green Affordable Housing and Business expansion loan segments.

The major focus will be to promote and take IIFL forward in the fintech ecosystem journey and their consecutive efforts on sustainability and making not just housing, but green housing affordable for all.

Speaking on the new account win, Chirag Gander, Co-founder, The Minimalist, said, “We are more than glad to be the preferred creative partner of IIFL Home Loan for their online as well as offline campaigns and to strengthen their digital presence. Creative Strategy is one of the most important foundations to establish an impactful presence across platforms dictated by a strong visual language. I am sure we will leverage our rich experience in the BFSI sector to take IIFL Home Loan to the next level and contribute to their overall growth. We look forward to our association with IIFL Home Loan and grow with them.”

Commenting on the partnership, Madhvi Gupta, Head of Marketing, IIFL Home Loan, said, “We are glad to have partnered with The Minimalist for scaling our digital presence. We found the team at The Minimalist a perfect match as someone who understands the long term vision for our brand. The ideas presented by them are fresh and out of the box, something that sets us apart. We are thrilled to have them as our digital partner and look forward to a long term relationship with them.”

