SPNI elevates Amogh Dusad as Head - Business Operations of Sony LIV

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has elevated Amogh Dusad as Head - Business Operations, Sony LIV. Prior to his elevation, Dusad was SonyLIV's Head - Content, Partnerships, New Initiatives - Digital Business.



Dusad has been with the company for almost a decade and was part of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) for almost six years. He moved to the SonyLIV business in November 2018.



Prior to SPNI, Dusad had long stints at NDTV Imagine and TAM Media Research.

