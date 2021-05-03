SPNI elevates Amogh Dusad as Head - Business Operations of Sony LIV
Prior to SPNI, Dusad had long stints at NDTV Imagine and TAM Media Research
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has elevated Amogh Dusad as Head - Business Operations, Sony LIV. Prior to his elevation, Dusad was SonyLIV's Head - Content, Partnerships, New Initiatives - Digital Business.
Dusad has been with the company for almost a decade and was part of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) for almost six years. He moved to the SonyLIV business in November 2018.
