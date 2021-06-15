SETU names ^ a t o m network as strategic & creative partner

SETU, a nutraceutical brand, has appointed ^ a t o m network as its strategic & creative partner across the entire range of product brands. It was a multi-agency pitch that lasted for over a month.

Today the nation deals with modern lifestyle led issues of a completely new kind. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, overexposure to digital screens & super easy access to junk food have triggered a gamut of health issues affecting vision, sleep, indigestion, weight etc. Increasingly consumers are seeking natural remedies to address these problems. SETU’s wide range of products intended to solve this very need by providing consumers with natural & scientifically backed formulations in easy and fun formats.

Speaking on the appointment, Setu’s Founder Nihaal Mariwala, mentions “We are excited to start this new association with ^a t o m & hope to build meaningful campaigns in order to educate our consumers. ^ a t o m has the right balance of strategy & creativity to meet our consumer marketing goals “

On this opportunity, Abhik Santara, Director and CEO of ^ a t o m network mentions; “We are absolutely delighted to partner with a leading brand which is bringing dietary supplements to the mainstream. The current sentiment around health and wellness, buying patterns have changed drastically, and catering to modern consumer journeys through a multimedia approach will be a fun affair. The team at Setu has been very encouraging to allow us to create work beyond the traditional ways of storytelling. Yes, we hope to refrain from showing people jumping around with high energy after consuming SETU supplements :)-”

Yash Kulshresth and Ananda Sen, National Creative Head of ^atom network added, “In India, people see supplements as something that they need after visiting their doctors. The task will be to make it part of one's lifestyle.

The supplements market is just getting out of its shell. We are looking forward to making some memorable and effective campaigns to help Setu own the space with a disproportionate share of mind. We're looking forward to partner with such a creative and experimentative brand team.”

