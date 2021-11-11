Diya Mirza calls out toxic home care brands in ad for Beco

Eco-friendly D2C home, kitchen & personal care brand Beco has launched its new ad campaign featuring its latest range of home care and cleaning products. The campaign, designed and created by ^ a t o m Network, features Beco's new brand ambassador, Bollywood actress and environmental conservationist, Dia Mirza. This is Dia's first major campaign for the brand ever since coming on board as the new face of the brand and an investor earlier this month.

The bold campaign takes a direct dig at the widely available and advertised range of home products which today’s consumers are unaware of as the home cleaners that are bought off the shelves are not only harmful for the environment but also for the family. Our latest eco-friendly and chemical-free range of home cleaners, laundry liquids and wipes are made safe without use of harmful chemicals and thereby protecting you and the family.

Speaking about the initiative, Akanksha Gupta, Lead - Marketing, Beco, said, “The homecare category hasn’t seen much innovation for the past 20 years, let alone the sustainable space. Consumers are looking at the same predictive ads, falling for them and unknowingly consuming these products out of habit. However, the fact of the matter is that solutions created by the FMCG brands years ago haven't been reinvented, and therefore is leading to unhealthy consumption. Moreover, customers don’t even know that their basic essentials like tissues and cleaners can be harmful. Being India’s 1st natural homecare brand, we want to change and are changing the way people buy these products. Positioning Beco in a captivating, easy to understand and impactful fashion, we are bringing in the much needed disruption. This campaign is just the beginning to a more consumer-focused, data led, and creative-technology interspersed brand that we’re in the process of building."

The 50 sec film brings an unique concept of featuring an ad within an ad to give the entire campaign a realistic feel. It emphasises that although most over the counter cleaners do the trick of cleaning your homes, the high levels of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals that can be present in them poses a health risk for the users.

The safe and natural alternative is Beco's new range of antimicrobial dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, laundry liquid, and tissues made from 100% plant based ingredients and extracts of essential oils. . These products have natural ingredients as the hero making them suitable for sensitive skin, and homes with babies and pets.

Speaking about the campaign and the ad-film, Yash Kulshrestha, CCO ^ a t o m, said, “Truth is the most powerful sword a brand can possess. We just took it out of the sheath and presented it in a hard-hitting yet entertaining way. The integrated campaign starts with a set of teasers, followed by multiple films starring Dia Mirza, which talks about chemicals left on your dishes after cleaning them with regular dishwashing liquid and how they may contain carcinogenic substances. The category is brimming with loud and look-alike ads with superficial claims. It helped us mount our narrative and highlight the grim part in a more palatable way. We are lucky to have a brave client and an ambassador like Dia Mirza who trusted in our suggestions on how to establish and own a strong equity in the space of eco-friendly household products. The campaign is also supported by multiple digital activities which will help in delivering the short term business metrics as well.”

Aditya Ruia, Co-founder of Beco, further added, “This campaign aligns with Beco's vision of helping consumers live a more eco-friendly and chemical-free lifestyle. Dia Mirza, a champion for the cause of sustainability, communicates a very clear intent to cultivate the habit of using naturally sourced products. Everyone talks about the idea of sustainable living, but when it comes to real adoption, we are still sticking to harmful products which are not only bad for the earth but also dangerous for every member in the family. We allow them to be used in our house and fall for highly advertised brands by big multinationals. This needs to stop. Using technology, every product of Beco is naturally sourced and uses no harmful chemicals - making them safe for daily use, and are available at affordable pricing.”

