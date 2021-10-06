Dia Mirza is investor & brand ambassador for Beco

The association with the actor will help strengthen the positioning of the brand and increase consumer awareness about the concerns of climate change

With an aim to impart sustainable culture and encourage eco living, Beco, an eco-friendly D2C home, kitchen & personal care brand, has roped in actor, producer, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, Global Ambassador IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) Dia Mirza as its new brand ambassador and investor. Through this strategic partnership, Dia Mirza will make her maiden investment in the Eco Friendly D2Cstart-up space. This announcement comes close on the heels of Beco's maiden fund-raise where the company raised Rs. 4 Crore in a seed round led by Climate Angels Fund and other investors with an aim to expand into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

As a long-time advocate of sustainability, including in her role as an advocate for SDGs, the twofold engagement by the actor will strengthen the positioning of the brand and increase consumer awareness about the concerns of climate change, and “why” conscious consumption is the need of the hour.

Speaking about the association Anuj Ruia, Co-founder, Beco said, “Having Dia Mirza onboard reaffirms Beco’s conviction towards promoting and advocating sustainability through our enterprise. Her network and audience, coupled with her belief system as an environmentalist will help Beco communicate its message aptly across a wide range of consumer segments.”

Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, Beco said, “Dia Mirza is known for being an eco-warrior. What makes this partnership effortless is the fact that Dia has been one of our biggest and earliest supporters since the launch of the brand. Bringing her on-board as a brand ambassador and investor feels like a natural extension of our association and will enable us to increasingly assert the importance of eco-friendly alternatives at a much larger scale.”

Ms. Mirza will play a critical role in Beco's upcoming marketing endeavours and advocate the brand as being category-defining in the kitchen and home care space. Apart from encouraging consumers to adapt an eco-conscious lifestyle, Beco plans to highlight the durability, safety and sustainability of its products. Committed towards plastic waste reduction, the association has been strategically aligned with the vision of the brand to leverage and garner support from the vast Indian consumer base.

Commenting on this association, Dia Mirza said, “For me, making sustainable choices in every aspect of my life has always been important and now more so, with a young baby at home. I also believe strongly in the concept of conscious capitalism – where we must all collectively start thinking about business in a way that better reflects where we are in the human journey, the state of our planet, and the innate potential of corporates to make a positive impact on the world-What makes me even prouder to associate with Beco is that the brand does not just curtail the harm being done to the environment, but also habituates the consumer to a greener, more mindful lifestyle. The fact that thousands of kgs of plastic end up in landfills and oceans will have untold ramifications as far as the environment and eventually our own well-being is concerned. We urgently need to choose products that respect the earth. It is important to change patterns of heedless consumption and I hope, together through this association, Beco and I will change many minds and also mainstream a more eco-sensitive way of life."

With a 1,50,000+ strong ‘Green Army’, Beco has consistently involved the community in its environmental activities, such as beach clean-ups, and exhibitions. The company aims to continue with its efforts to safeguard the environment by reaching out to a wider audience.

Akshay Varma, Co-founder, Beco said, “Dia Mirza’s contribution to spread awareness for the planet and impart mindful living resonates with our brand. With this association, our objective is to make the consumers more aware of pressing environmental issues such as climate change and how a small switch in their lifestyle can have a lasting and positive impact for our collective future.”

Beco products are available on its website, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, and Nykaa among others. Their offline presence spans across 1500+ stores in India.

