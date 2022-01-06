‘Friend in Need’ becomes Reliance General Insurance’s brand mantra in new campaign

Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd. (RGICL), India's private general insurance company, has launched a digital campaign called #CarKaYaar on all digital platforms to reinforce its brand positioning as the 'Friend in Need' for car insurance customers. Created by ^ a t o m network, the campaign highlights through an animated series of six films that 'RGICL will always take care of you and your car, no matter what happens'. Using RGICL's affable brand face BroBot in extraordinary situations, the campaign employs a humorous and quirky storytelling approach to communicate its message.

Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said "Classically the insurance sector has been filled with serious narratives depicting care, security, and various other emotional spiels. With the #CarKaYaar campaign, we have tried to break free the monotony and communicate our message in a fresh way with a bit of humor and quirkiness."

He added, "The insurance industry has evolved a great deal in the past few years, bringing in changes in customers' insurance requirements. RGICL always strives to meet customers' evolving needs with innovative product offerings such as redesigned add-ons and industry-first features. Add-ons are critical components in car insurance policies that offer additional protection. People can choose the right add-on products based on their coverage requirements. However, there is a lack of awareness. With this campaign, we have tried to raise the awareness about car insurance add-ons and how they can offer financial protection against various types of car damages."

Yash Kulshretsha and Ananda Sen (CCO and NCD respectively) of ^ a t o m said, "The motor insurance journey is filled with doubts and scepticism of customers. The fear of not having something covered in an accident is more significant than the accident itself. We set out to highlight that with a series of films under 'No matter what happens to your car, you can always rely on your #CarKaYaar.'"

