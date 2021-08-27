If you don't have a great boss, you need Setu Eyemax, says new ad by Atom for the brand

From LinkedIn posts to Clubhouse sessions, we all saw a downpour of rage and frustration from employees over long working hours and inconsiderate bosses.

In today's time, when we have more WFH setups, we are all getting exposed to our computer and mobile screens for excessive hours. We are working longer than average. We also watch more content on screens, play more games, chat endlessly on messenger apps, browse and shop. We don't realise the harmful long-term effect the blue light radiations from the screens have on our eyes. Teary eyes, itching, strains, headache are all symptoms of this damage. Yet, we tend to ignore those symptoms. We expect quick-fix remedies like splashing water or closing our eyes in-between will solve this problem. Well, the chances of the short-term remedies to work are slim. Having a boss who takes up all the work and gives you screen-free work-life might be next to impossible.





Speaking on the product and the communication idea, Setu’s Founder Nihaal Mariwala, mentions “#ankhon ka Insurance campaign is for our flagship vision product, Eye Max. Though nutrition is rarely associated with vision health, the reality is that superior plant-based nutrition can help defend against the ills of blue light exposure. And thanks to all our horrible bosses, God knows that we definitely need some protection. With this integrated communication campaign, across multiple media channels, we hope to bring this idea to the fore’

Yash Kulshertha and Anand Sen, National Creative Heads of ^ a t o m further added. "The work culture at many places is wrong and is not going to change overnight. There are going to be despotic and unreasonable bosses. While that changes, we wanted people to take care of their eye health in their own hands. We highlighted the sad reality and presented it in a contrasting funny manner. Vivek and Biswapati have taken our vision to the next level quite effortlessly. With the #AankhonKaInsurance campaign, we hope people understand the long-term eye damage and share better equations with their bosses."

With its unique plant-based formula and Patented Lutemax 2020, Setu Eye Max helps protect your eyes from blue light and glare sensitivity

