Reliance General Insurance initiates conversations on PCOS

1 in 5 women suffer from PCOS in India starting from the age of 15, however, most aren’t even aware that they have PCOS. The most common and early symptoms like acne, weight gain, hair fall often mislead women into thinking it is regular skin, hair, and weight problems and delay the diagnosis.

The topic is close to heart for the women team at ^ a t o m network, who realized that this is the time to do more than just lip service on a topical day and bring the brand promise of tech+heart to life.

Speaking on the campaign, Yash Kulshresth and Ruma Singhal–National Creative Head and Strategic Head at ^ a t o m said – “Women use different products to treat these symptoms, but that is the problem. We created a range of dummy products called, Won’t Work+ which won’t workfor 1 out of 5 women, because the root cause is PCOS. The film and the other body of creatives urged women to join the free consultation with a doctor on Facebook live on 23rd Sept. In addition to this, the campaign will also have media content that debunks myths and also has a set of offline activations to raise awareness.

Our research made us realise that there isn’t enough understanding about this, which inspired us to create awareness about this topic. Since it isn’t really a life-threatening disease, it is often ignored, and we wanted to change that by making women more comfortable talking about it.”

