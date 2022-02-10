Gold Setu launches first TVC as part of multimedia launch

Gold Setu, which is backed by VCs including iseed, Titan capital, Better and Village Global is a mobile-first SaaS platform for jewellery retailers to automate workflows and digitally engage with customers. Using a smartphone, the product will help jewellers create a digital storefront in less than 30 seconds. It will help unorganised jewellery retailers grow their business and compete with the organised players by delivering trust, transparency, and a better value proposition for their customers through digital solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Verma, Co-founder & CEO, Goldsetu said, "We want to be the de-facto operating system for the jewellery value chain. We are creating digital solutions for the jeweller to consumer engagement and transactions. We will also enable the distribution of financial services products like digital gold, insurance, marriage loans, and gold loans. The multimedia campaign created by ^ a t o m, is our first step towards communicating this service to this community. A host of other initiatives are planned in the next few weeks to take the brand deeper into the market."

Yash Kulshresth (CCO) and Ananda Sen (NCD) explained the concept behind the campaign. "We are super thrilled to partner with the Goldsetu team. This is an intuitive and very useful solution targeted to this vastly disorganised jewellery market. It was a great learning for us to work on a complex B2B brand and give it mainstream visibility through this integrated campaign. The democratisation of technology will help jewellers in many ways and provide them with a level playing field against the Goliaths in the industry. But technology often becomes intimidating for traditional businesses. So, we wanted to showcase the ease of using the app, the road to unparalleled prosperity, and the family's inclusion in the business wrapped in a warm and endearing story. ‘Galli Galli Mein Store Hai’ ties everything together and brings the benefit out in a memorable manner.”

