^ a t o m to handle integrated communication for Hampa

Hampa mandates ^ a t o m network to manage the integrated communication for its product range made with hemp.

^ a t o m will handle the entire Creative & Media AOR.

A nine thousand-year-old miracle plant, Hemp is known for its numerous benefits. Hemp is one of the best sources of plant-based proteins, a great source of essential fatty acids, rich in dietary fibers, vitamins, and minerals, an anti-oxidant with anti-inflammatory properties, and one of the best moisturizers in the world. It is this multitude of benefits and wholesome nutrition that make Hemp one of the miracles of nature. The natural goodness of Hemp is being harnessed to bring a premium range of sustainably sourced products, ranging from nutritional health to personal care and also therapeutic.

Commenting on the launch, Rajneesh Punj, Cofounder and Director- Hampa Wellness, said – "Hampa is a brand born to celebrate the magic of Hemp! Natural, sustainable, unparalleled nutrition is at the heart of everything we do at Hampa. Hampa is a holistic approach to a healthier way of living. It is a promise rooted in the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda brought to you by modern science.

The eco-friendly nature of hemp and the sustainable practices around the cultivation of hemp further strengthen our resolve in this journey. Hampa is an ode to the pristine Himalayan living.

Abhik Santara at ^ a t o m added with a lot of excitement - We will be working with this magic potion, legally! Imagine the high.

“Hemp has always been known for all the wrong reasons in India. It has a heritage passed on from generation to generation in the Himalayas. But in the last 100 years or so, hemp has been tinged with controversy, leading to the vast natural goodness being lost on us urbanites. Hampa is bringing this goodness in multiple formats to the mainstream and it is wonderful to create and build the brand from scratch across various media platforms. The communication mix, just like the brand, needs an innovative and unusual strategic mix, and it is has been a great learning and fun to work with Rajneesh and his team on this. We have been given the liberty to go wild, right from the strategy, creative to media selection, and there is no better brief to an agency than being able to work without constraints and stifling brand diktats”.

