Pitch Top 50 Brands 2022 honours landmark ideas & innovations

exchange4media Group is delighted to announce the awards of The Pitch Top 50 Brands 2022 - the list that acknowledges the impactful marketing practices by brands in various categories. The awards recognised the top five brands across ten categories, namely The Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Millennials, Resurgents, Social Contributors, Digital First, Supremely Luxurious and Globetrotters.

The names that made it to the ‘Bottom of The Pyramid’ category were – Bajaj Auto, Colgate, Jio, Meesho and Parachute. The ‘Challenger’ category saw awards being given to boAt, Cult.fit, Licious, Rapido and Zepto. The winners in the Digital First category were Lenskart, Nykaa, Pharmeasy and PhonePe. In the ‘Evergreen’ category, Asian Paints, Bata, Dabur, Hero Cycles, Lakmé, Parle G and Philips walked away the big honours.

The ‘Impactful Debut’ category saw awards being given to BluSmart Mobility, Mahindra XUV 700, Swiggy Instamart and TATA Nexon EV. Meanwhile, Disney Hotstar, SUGAR Cosmetics, Mamaearth, Myntra and Mountain Dew bagged the awards in the ‘Millennial’ category.

In the ‘Resurgent’ category, the top 5 brands included Café Coffee Day, Hindustan Times, Havells, Mahindra Automotive and TATA Motors, while in the ‘Social Contributor’ category, Amazon India, Cadbury Celebrations, Dettol, Fabindia, Zomato - Feeding India each bagged an award.

Da Milano, Dyson, House of Masaba, Theobroma and Taj Hotels were honoured in the ‘Supremely Luxurious’ category, while Bharti Airtel, Byju's, Royal Enfield, Tata Consultancy Services and Zoho Corporation made it big in the ‘Globetrotter’ section.

The awards were given to brands for their best approaches with respect to idea and innovation, consumer connect, communication impact, execution, and results. The award ceremony is presented by Inmobi and Glance, while Laqshya Media Group and Aaj Tak are the Co-Gold Partners.

The Jury that picked the winners was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com. Other industry experts on the panel were:

Anita Nayyar, COO-Media, Branding & Communication, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder-Director, Elephant Design Anand Taparia, Marketing Director - Innovation, Colgate Abhik Santara, CEO, Atom Network Atul Srivastava, Group CEO & Director, Laqshya Media Group Gaurav Verma, CMO, Pharmeasy MVS Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever Pradeep Srinivas, Head Marketing, Mercedes Benz India Rahul Singh, Head of Marketing, SAP India Subcontinent Siddhesh Joglekar, VP-Marketing, BYJU’s Saikot Das, Marketing Director- South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Levi Strauss & Co. Shilpi Kapoor, CMO, Airtel Payments Bank Vikram Garga, Group Head - Marketing, Apollo Tyres Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer Advertising Platform

The awards ceremony was preceded by Pitch BrandTalk 2022, which brought together India's most reputed brands and top management to share insights on their game-changing success stories. The theme of this edition of the conference was ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

Here is the list of winners:



