^ a t o m bags integrated brand mandate for Reliance General Insurance

Reliance General Insurance, a 100% subsidiary of Reliance Capital has assigned its integrated brand mandate to ^ a t o m. The agency bagged the business by following a rigorously contested pitch and will manage the entire product portfolio of RGI. The integrated mandate consists of brand strategy, creative, digital & social media planning, and buying. The business will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

The general insurance segment has grown significantly in the last few years and Reliance General insurance has emerged as one of the leading players to drive this growth. The brand is the 5th largest Private General insurer (March’21) in the country growing at a CAGR of 24% for the last 5 years.

Speaking about the partnership with ^ a t o m, Anand Singhi- Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance said,” We are delighted to have ^ a t o m on board with us as our integrated brand communication partner. We look forward to fostering a long and successful partnership with them to restructure our brand communication and align it with our digital focused Tech + Heart outlook"

Adding to this, Abhik Santara, CEO and Director at ^ a t o m Network said, “RGI has been at the forefront of delivering innovative insurance solutions that address consumer problems in a real way. Moreover, the entire segment of BFSI is going through a massive digital transformation and is witnessing rapid consumer adoption. RGI’s philosophy of Tech + Heart is in line with this dynamic shift and a goldmine of opportunity for the brand to reach the masses. Our strategic and creative teams have managed to translate the vision into cut through creative work and we are excited to take this journey forward across modern consumer journeys”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)