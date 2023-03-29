Why retail media is the hottest new kid on the digital media block
Guest Column: Industry head Vidhu Sagar writes on the changing world of retail media advertising and why it should be part of brand strategy
“Why is your tea tasting different today, Rachna Aunty?”, I asked my maternal aunt innocuously last week during my customary fortnightly visit to her house, “There’s a nice aroma too which I never noticed before. And it’s certainly not your favourite Taj Mahal tea this time - I’m pretty sure about that, Aunty”.
Rachna Aunty was visibly happy that I noticed the difference in the taste of tea and very proudly confirmed, “You’re right beta, it’s Wagh Bakri this time and I was waiting to see if you can figure out the change and tell me if you liked this one’s taste better”. I quickly added, “It’s wonderful Aunty, good choice. But I’m curious to know what forced you to make this big change in your tea-drinking habit. Because as far as I can recall, both you and Ramesh Uncle have been loyal Taj Mahal tea drinkers forever.”
“Oh it’s nothing, I had opened the Flipkart app to order my groceries just like you had taught me last month and as soon as I typed Tea to order Taj, I chanced upon Wagh Bakri tea there. I had heard about this name from friends and thought let me experiment with a small pack to see if it’s really that good. And I am happy that like us, you too liked the tea. I think we’d switch to Wagh Bakri now”.
I was happy to know that my digital-laggard, septuagenarian Rachna Aunty had made some progress in her app usage journey and managed to shop online on her own. That she felt empowered enough to order confidently and choose a new brand for herself was a source of added satisfaction for me. What I didn’t tell her of course was that she hadn’t exactly “chanced upon” the new brand Wagh Bakri accidentally. That it was all part of a carefully orchestrated campaign that the digital marketing team of Wagh Bakri had engineered behind the scenes with the Flipkart app, would perhaps have dispirited her. The fact of the matter is that my unsuspecting aunt had of course failed to notice the “Ad” tag in fine print next to Wagh Bakri when she started to look for tea and in effect, she ended up becoming a converted sales metric for the brand marketing team.
For me, this little exchange was not just an reaffirmation of the inexorable march of the e-commerce brigade in India, but also a reminder of the growing influence of the advanced audience targeting techniques of retail media advertising.
Welcome to the world of retail media advertising
As the media landscape continues to change and evolve, brands, companies, and online stores are restructuring their marketing approach and increasingly opting for retail media solutions. The goal of retail media advertising in simple terms is to reach consumers closer to the point of purchase (POP) and encourage them to buy a product or service – just as the POP material at the physical retail stores were meant to do, in the olden days.
The fact that retail media is already the fourth-largest digital advertising media vertical -- estimated to be about 452 mn USD worth (approx. 3600 cr INR) – is ample proof that it’s a channel that’s headed for rapid growth. It more than doubled in size during 2019-2022, overtaking radio, OOH and cinema spends, according to a recent Dentsu Adex report.
With the rise of overall e-commerce business in India (estimated to reach approx. 100 bn USD sales by 2024) and the need to target “buying audiences” as opposed to just “planning to buy” audiences, retail media is becoming increasingly important.
So what exactly is Retail Media?
Put simply, retail media can be seen as the advertising space available for sale on e-commerce platforms – including websites, apps, and other digital spaces where products or services are also traded. But in reality, it’s more than that. Retail media (as opposed to e-commerce media) encompasses all the various formats of advertising on those platforms as well as ads purchased through retail media networks that may not appear on e-commerce sites or apps themselves. So, in effect, retail media advertising covers all techniques that allow you to optimize buyer outcomes by combining performance advertising and commerce audiences, across the entire world wide web.
Retail media solution specialists now offer the ultimate solution for achieving growth-oriented business via a fully integrated data-driven platform for media planning, buying and optimization with access to a multitude of shoppers. They are helping businesses to strategize and execute effective online campaigns that deliver through the funnel results and thereby maximise ROI.
Retail Media is the hottest marketing topic today
By and large, everyone knows that while Search is for targeting “intent” audiences and social media is used principally to target “interest” segments, retail media in comparison is meant to connect with the “actual shoppers”.
Retail media is a form of digital advertising that is best suited for reaching consumers who are actively amid the purchase journey. Because online retailers have access to a wealth of first-party data on consumer behaviour, they can deliver highly targeted and personalized ads to consumers across the web – outside of e-commerce platforms too – for example, on social media channels, and on mobile apps. Examples of retail media solution networks include Amazon's DSP, as also those from Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, Criteo, Carousel and Shopback. So while advertising on retailer websites is not a new phenomenon but using it to collect important customer data is a relatively newer idea. This data is then being used to shape the entire sales funnel, from the top all the way through to conversions. This is a highly effective way to market to customers, but important to highlight that it can only be successful if brands and retailers develop a robust data-backed plan.
Understanding Retail Media advertising is becoming exceedingly important for brands, as it provides a new, highly effective way to reach the spending consumers. Put another way, here’s an opportunity for marketers to target actual paying buyers and thereby reduce the probability of wastage.
Why it should be part of your brand strategy
Investing in Retail Media advertising is an effective way for brands to craft personalized shopper experiences that stand out from the competition. By creating more contextualized ads, brands are able to generate deeper engagement and increase brand visibility with relevant audiences.
Here are 4 key benefits of adding retail media strategy to your advertising toolkit:
• Get in front of high-intent shoppers: Shoppers are actively seeking to buy something - they're in the research stage of their purchasing process. Brands can use this information to influence their customers' decisions by appealing directly
• Learn detailed consumer information (first-party data): Bands can gain access to retailer first-party data, which is valuable because it reaches the very shoppers that brands want to reach
• Measure and track customer journeys in real-time: Retail media enables direct attribution because of the retailer's ownership of digital assets. With this technology, numbers collected by website visit conversions become clearer for brands when it comes to analytics
• Increasing organic reach: Retail media campaigns can be used not only for paid advertising, but can lead to organic customer awareness as well
What next for Retail Media?
Retail media's recent boom is not going to slow down anytime soon. As online privacy regulations tighten and the cookie-less world becomes a reality, more and more marketing managers will shift digital advertising dollars and marketing efforts to platforms and marketing channels that centre on first-party customer data.
As Dr. Karsten Wildberger, CEO of the MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group and an authority on digital advertising says “Retail media will be the main driver of digital advertising growth; the pie is getting bigger and it‘s time to get a slice!”
Sure, Amazon Advertising is likely to dominate Retail Media in the near term. However, many other players – such as Flipkart, Paytm, Myntra, Big Basket as well as new challengers, are expected to force rapid innovation in the space.
No reason why you shouldn’t start a retail media campaign
The advantages of retail media advertising are obvious and early adopter brands are already incorporating them into their existing marketing measures. The argument in support of digital retail media campaigns – that they are based on first-party data and can actually help to convert online shoppers into real store visitors - is indisputable.
Bottom line: procrastinators needn’t sit on the fence any longer but instead look to jump on to the retail media bandwagon and start converting all Rachna Aunties and their ilk soon.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Lee Cooper ushers in the summer with new campaign
The fashion brand has launched a series of digital and social media activities, including a video campaign, influencer collaborations, and a hashtag campaign #LifeIsOutThere
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:38 PM | 3 min read
Lee Cooper has launched its Summer Campaign for 2023, with the theme "Life Is Out There". To promote the campaign, Lee Cooper has launched a series of digital and social media activities, including a video campaign, influencer collaborations, and a hashtag campaign #LifeIsOutThere.
The campaign encourages people to step out of their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and live their lives to the fullest. The film captures the essence perfectly as it shows a group of friends on a road trip in a yellow vintage Microbus. The treatment of the video brings alive the core theme of ‘Life Is Out There’ effectively. The carefree yet smooth vibe grows on the viewer. The wanderlust is reflected through their journey as they head to a variety of outdoors like beach, forest & lake side; basically highlighting the theme of the campaign “Life Is Out There".
The "Life Is Out There" campaign features a range of stylish and comfortable summer wear, including denim shorts, printed t-shirts, and breathable dresses, all designed to help people stay cool and stylish in the summer heat. The collection is available online and in Lee Cooper stores and Ajio.
The brand is also planning to host a series of Airport activities in collaboration with Vistara and Indigo, summer events, including campaigning activities, beach parties, and outdoor concerts, in select cities pan India.
Conceptualized by Makani Creatives Executive Creative Director Copy - Anant Medepalli says” Lee Cooper was the go to denim brand for rockstars. Rebellion and experimentation are woven into the brand. We have given rebellion a fresh spin. With a vibrant campaign and film that exude energy. There are no directions in life. As the song goes, live for the flow and your heart shows the way. Life’s out there. It’s about exploring new places. It’s also about leaving your comfort zone and embracing all that life offers”
Neville Suraliwal, Servicing Head, Makani Creatives said, “The campaign believes that life is all about taking risks, trying new things, and living in the moment. Our Summer Campaign, 'Life Is Out There', is all about inspiring people to do just that. Whether you're exploring a new city, hitting the beach, or just hanging out with friends, we want you to feel confident and stylish in your Lee Cooper gear and enjoy all moments of because #LifeIsOutThere”
Jayesh Sali, Head of Marketing, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail, said, "We want to inspire people to embrace the spirit of adventure and explore all the exciting things the world has to offer. This Film also talks about how a group of friends are going on a road trip, hitting the beach, or just enjoying a day out with friends, we want to help you look and feel your best."
The future is AI+Human model: Pawan Rochwani, Pepper Content
Pawan Rochwani, Head of Brand & Partnerships, Pepper Content, spoke at the Pitch CMO Summit about how AI was soon becoming a handy tool for marketers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 12:31 PM | 2 min read
With ChatGPT entering the market, AI has become a buzz word. Pawan Rochwani, Head of Brand & Partnerships, Pepper Content, was at the Pitch CMO Summit and spoke about how AI was soon becoming a handy tool for marketers.
Rochwani spoke about how Pepper Content was helping brands and providing them with content marketing solutions under one roof. “SEO has been the term that has been the talk in marketing meetings. It has become a necessity as the macroeconomics are not in our favor and that's why content and SEO seem like the right choice.”
He took the conversation to AI and how it is developing day by day. “Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in open AI and this is probably one of the biggest incidents that have come up in the marketing space in the past few decades because this is going to change our marketing teams and the kind of things they build.”
“In the last 48 hours, Adobe has announced Adobe Firefly wherein one can literally type a text and you can get a graphic design. Something similar Canva has also announced a Canvas AI-powered workflow for all the designs so the innovation that is happening in this in the last 48 hrs,” he shared while speaking about the magnanimity of AI spreading in the world.
He said, “The future is a Human + AI model, one cannot imagine that AI will completely take over humans.”
Speaking on the problems that marketers face, Rochwani said, “One of the key problems for any market out there is how you do very qualitative work and create at scale. The problem that you might face is optimizing this workflow, integrating content in data across multiple platforms and finally bringing the ROI of the content."
On how the company has been helping brands with their content marketing need right from research to the return on investment, Rochawani quipped: “The best place to hide a dead body is the second page of a Google search.”
Staying relevant & agile is the key to reach consumers: Rasika Prashant, Tata Soulfull
The Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, of Tata Consumer Soulfull, spoke at Pitch CMO Summit about the strategy to bring millets into the Indian diet
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Millets is the now most talked about foodgrain in India with the government pushing the consumption of millets in the country along with increasing exports of the same. Hence, many brands are now making their conversations relevant and agile with bringing millets into their brand strategies.
Sharing more on this was Rasika Prashant, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, of Tata Consumer Soulfull Private Limited. She spoke at Pitch CMO about weaving an effective communication strategy for bringing millets into the Indian diet.
This year has been registered as the International Year of Millet by the UN. Speaking about the strategy that the company is using, she said, “We come from a generation who wants the grounding and the good from the old but also in a format which is modern and today, and that where we made millets mainstream.”
While there are already legacy brands in the category, Tata Soulfull has still managed to be a part of children’s daily snack which is not only interesting but also healthy. Chiming in the idea of making tasty and interesting snacks to cater to the Indian consumers, Prashant said, “We are in a country which is absolutely paramount about taste, it's the most important thing. So our communication is that we are delivering health benefits while making it look cool. That's how India rolls - you give them something tasty, you give it to them at accessible places and then you start talking about health.”
Prashant also spoke about making a premium product and keeping it affordable for mass consumption, rather than just focusing on premium stores, mall outlets and e-commerce platforms. “Where is the consumer is shopping? the consumer is shopping at the next-door store and that's what you really need to do to meet them. We believe that you do not ask the consumer to make a shift for what you are doing, you go into their lives, you attach yourself and you become a part of the shift, that they want you to make. What's even more important is to be available in the length and breadth of the country. In 2021, we were in 19,000 stores, today we are available across 5 lakh stores.”
We spend most of our money on brand building: Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry
At the Pitch CMO Summit, Murty, co-founder and CEO, Pepperfry, engaged in a fireside chat with Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder & Director, exchange4media
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 11:03 AM | 5 min read
The recently-held Pitch CMO Summit witnessed a fireside chat between Ambareesh Murty, Co-founder and CEO, Pepperfry, and Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media.
Kicking off the session, Ahuja asked Murty about agile marketing and pointed out how Pepperfry was a disruptor when it entered the furniture market. “How does Pepperfry signify agile marketing because you had an entrenched ecosystem and you also had competition. What are the things that you did to disrupt the market?”
Murty said that it all started with a vision. “If somebody hangs around long in a place...so suppose somebody's working in an organisation for 10 years, typically the word that gets used for the person is 'yeh insaan to furniture ho gaya'. So the pace we were operating in was one where furniture was not really even thought to be agile or thought to be something that is glamorous, new, trendy and so on. So, the vision that Ashish, my co-founder, and I had was that we were going to make this category really exciting and it started off with a name. We could have been called 'Fabulous Furniture' but we didn't choose to be called that. Instead, we chose to be called something that had nothing to do with furniture – Pepperfry. And I think that is where it started.”
Murty went on to share more on the brand’s journey. “We then realised that when you are on a journey of creating something which is lasting and forever then the approach has to be very different from everybody else. We are fundamentally an online play, however, we spend most of our money on brand building. So, interestingly, most of our budgets typically go into television media and outdoor. Yes, we do internet marketing. There are people who need to find us online but the interesting thing is that by virtue of having created our brand more than 75 per cent of our business today comes organically. We do not have to pay anybody anything in order to drive a customer in our direction. And then, the journey just continued like that. So, I think we have been agile across everything and that there will be five other things that will happen over the next 10 years and will have to respond to it and prepare for it well in advance.”
Ahuja noted that a lot of legacy businesses, in the last 10-15 years, have been disrupted through the use of technology. He gave the example of how Netflix is fundamentally a tech company that is doing fantastic content and they are able to discover what’s better with the use of tech as base. “If you look at content, very few companies come close to what HBO does globally. But Netflix's tech base gives them a huge advantage. Pepperfry is a legacy industry that you have tried to change through technology and you have built many offline legs to it. So, what role does technology play in this since you are offering products which are brick and mortar? The other question, Ahuja posed was, “As you expand and build your brand what is the balance of technology versus old-fashioned insight that you hardwire into the business to scale it up?”
To this, Murty said, “Fundamentally, we are a technology company. And if I were to add, we are a technology supply chain company at our core. Everything we do is about making decisions regarding our customers and staying in sync with them using tech. For example, be it your virtual experience onsite, be it on an app or be it on your mobile website, everything has to be done using technology, which gauges how customers want to interact with you. Therefore, you interact with them and present the interface that works best for them. We also have added this entire layer of supply chain, which is everything for any business that delivers goods.”
Sharing early realisations, Murty said, “We realised one of things that used to be fundamental before Pepperfry was that furniture used to be a local business. So, there would be a manufacturer, say, based out of Delhi and he would be selling products in a 100-km radius. We realised that for variety and choice we needed to create pipes, which allowed a person in Delhi to sell to a person in Bengaluru.
Therefore, the supply chain had to be created.”
Coming to the challenges, he said: “But then again, there are supply chains and there are supply chains. The good supply chain has got to operate on data, which is the bedrock for almost every single decision. So, you have heard of the travelling salesman problem, which is how much can you stuff the containers and how fast can you move them.”
“Our entire supply chain works in that algorithm and works to get that data that allows us to be super-efficient while ensuring that user experience is maintained. That is how we think of ourselves as a tech company. We do not sell anything in our stores. Our stores provide a virtual shopping experience to the people. So, if tech wasn't there, frankly, our stores would not have existed. Because, in a 3,000-sq-ft store how many pieces of furniture and décor can you put in? 500? We have 100,000 pieces online. Therefore, if there was no tech, I would never have been able to expose my catalogue to the people. Bottom line, everything we do is technology!”
Naveen Murali moves on from Pepperfry
Murali was with Pepperfry for more than a year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:02 PM | 1 min read
Naveen Murali, the Vice President and Head of Marketing at Pepperfry has reportedly moved on.
A report in a leading business portal, a company official said that "Naveen wanted to explore opportunities outside of Pepperfry and hence, he moved on."
Murali was with Pepperfry for more than a year. He joined the company in December 2021.
At pepperfry, Murali was driving marketing and brand strategies with an aim to drive brand awareness across lucrative untapped markets as well as capture share in the furniture and home décor industry.
Murali has an extensive experience of over 10 years in marketing, sales and building business competencies. Prior to joining Pepperfry, Naveen was associated with brands like Asian Paints and Oracle across business and marketing roles.
He is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode and holds a degree in Engineering from NIT, Warangal.
There is a significant headroom for growth in MarTech in India: Mihir Karkare
At the Pitch CMO summit, Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India shared insights from the Mirum India Martech report 2023 on the state of MarTech in India today
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 2:51 PM | 4 min read
In today’s world where technology is an integral part of our everyday lives, marketing has become as much about technology as it is about creativity. At the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai held on March 24, Mirum India EVP Mihir Karkare spoke about the learnings from the Mirum India Martech Report 2023. Mirum, a part of WPP, is a full service digital and MarTech agency.
The report, which was released during the summit, is based on insights garnered from more than 200 marketing decision-makers and marketing leaders spread across multiple industries in the country, including BFSI, e-commerce, FMCG, retail, hospitality, real estate, automobile, healthcare and consumer durables, to name a few. During his session titled ‘Rise of the MarTech explorers & insights from the state of MarTech in India’. Karkare also shared a glimpse of the methodology and extensive work that went into putting together the third edition of the report.
Globally, the percentage of spends that marketers make on MarTech is over 25%, but in India, less than 15% is spent on MarTech, as per the report’s findings. This even though there has been a significant buzz around the topic in the last few years, which means there is a significant headroom for growth in MarTech in India, said Karkare.
Significantly, 88% of respondents have shared that they plan to increase their spends on MarTech in the coming years. Some of these companies have moderately used MarTech tools, but will substantially increase their spending & somewhat in the next three years. Some others are extensive users of MarTech tools currently and will increase their spending substantially in the next three years, according to the report.
Another aspect that stood out, said Karkare, was that most of these companies were looking at hardcore business results as objectives from their MarTech spends, which can drive leads and sales.
So while lead generation, customer engagement, and brand building were counted as the top four objectives to be achieved using MarTech last year as well as this year, this was the first time that ‘driving sales’ made it as one of the top four business goals achieved using MarTech, said Karkare.
Karkare also shed light on some of the biggest challenges that marketers faced in adopting or using MarTech tools. The organizations that refrain from using MarTech tools, cite that the biggest hindrance is being unable to measure ROI. The other challenge that companies encountered are the complexity in setting up or implementation of the MarTech tools. Companies also found the process of choosing Martech tools as too complex.
Some of the hindrances that respondents have shared include not having the required skill sets to use MarTech, their audience not being digital-first, and their partners not having the required skill sets to use MarTech. Another stumbling block that marketers faced was being unable to convince the decision makers.
There is also a marked difference in the approaches of CEOs and CMOs in an organisation when it comes to the adoption of MarTech tools, and how an organisation perceive and use customer data. CEOs tended to be more critical of their organisation’s data maturity and capability, as compared to CMOs. This critical approach taken by CEOs on customer data unification will ensure a significant top-down push for adoption of marketing technologies like CDP in the immediate future, said Karkare. The duo also differed on their viewpoints on the preferred MarTech team skill sets: where CEOs tended to follow a more holistic and broad-based approach when it came to their MarTech’s team skill sets, CMOs tended to prefer some specific skills far more than others. 71% of CMOs cited data and analytics as their most preferred skill in the team, and this is reflected in their approach for executing marketing campaigns.
Significantly, when it came to the preparedness of an organisation for new and emerging technologies like Web 3.0, metaverse, blockchain and so on, a vast majority of respondents claimed that their organisation was unaware about the implications of these technologies. Another set of respondents shared that the awareness about them was sparse and that there was no systemic way to address these changes, according to Karkare.
With the advent of Web3.0, and the movement towards a cookie-less world, rethinking marketing strategy is on the cards for most organizations. However, not everybody seems to be prepared for this change, noted Karkare.
Campa Cola to partner with 3 teams in IPL 2023
As per sources, the newly launched beverage brand by RCPL will be the official pouring partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 27, 2023 2:51 PM | 1 min read
The recently re-branded Campa Cola is all set to get on board the IPL season by partnering with three teams.
Sources confirmed with e4m that Campa Cola is going to be the official Pouring Partner with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants for this season.
The brand wants to capitalise and penetrate various regions of the country and become a go-to cola brand being available at off-beat places.
Sources told us that the brand was planning activities to engage with the audiences using social media, via engagement with the fans and on-ground engagements.
