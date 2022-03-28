You have to be distinct to get noticed & yet simple and quirky enough: Angelo George

exchange4media group hosted the virtual Pitch CMO Summit 2022 yesterday on the theme Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency. The summit was Powered by Salesforce and Discovery was the Gold Partner for the same. Brand leaders across different sectors participated in the summit and shared their valuable insights. The summit witnessed Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International delivering a special address as he spoke on Strengthening Brand Love.

According to George, the five building blocks of strengthening brand love for Bisleri are strong heritage, consistent top quality, clutter-breaking communication, network & reach and sustainability & social responsibility. He said “We have not just been pioneers in the category but have led innovations in the mineral water segment. We are passionate about providing the purest mineral water to consumers. On the communication front, we believe that you have to be distinct to get noticed and yet simple and quirky enough to engage the consumers. Our strategy has always been to be close to the market for faster response and better service and we believe that it’s our social responsibility to enable the environment and replenish resources.”

Leading with a strategy of extensive reach and distribution networks, Bisleri has managed to stay ahead of the competition. Said George “With over 140 manufacturing plants in the country, the Bisleri distribution network helps service all kinds of channels in the marketplace and provides livelihood opportunities for thousands of direct and indirect associates.”

Further, George explains how industry-first innovations help sustain this lead. He said “We are the only brand to have SKUs for all occasions. From 250 ml to 20-litre pack, we facilitate on-the-go consumption, celebrations and also home consumption. We introduced the 300 ml Rockstar jar for refreshed packaging. We are possibly the only brand to have labels in regional languages. We made Bisleri easily accessible for our consumers through our e-commerce platform Bisleri@doorstep and our range extends beyond mineral water to soda, mountain water Vedica and fizzy drinks Limonata, Spicy & Fonzo.”

According to George, as a responsible brand, Bisleri believes in sustainability and enabling the environment. He shared “As a brand, we believe plastic is not a waste if we can recycle it correctly. Our Bottles For Change initiative is a step in this direction. It’s about creating a sustainable circular economy with used plastic management. Bisleri is a plastic neutral organization, we collect & recycle more plastics than we sell. Moreover, through our water harvesting and check dam projects, we are also a water positive organization.”

