What Does Customer Love Mean To Beco?
A marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach
Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, Beco, tells us what customer love means to the brand, what are they doing this Valentine's to retain this love, and more
Edited Excerpts
What does customer love mean to you?
Conventionally, brands use parameters like Net Promoter Score, or Customer Retention numbers to measure customer satisfaction and loyalty. While these metrics are valuable in helping brands track their performance in the market and assume customer love as being proportional to these scores, the concept of customer love is a lot more intangible and unquantifiable than that. For us, at Beco, the true mark of customer love is when our brand is the automatic go-to for all of the customers’ personal, home, and kitchen care needs. When the trust has reached a pinnacle, such that it becomes second nature for customers to opt for and recommend Beco as if it is the only obvious choice!
How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
Everyone knows of the different stages of the marketing funnel and the theory behind how to nudge customers from one stage to the next. We attract customers to build awareness, spread information in order to be considered by them, then deploy our finest strategies to convert them, and engage them consistently to convert them into brand loyalists. However, we believe that there is an underlying emotion that is a key driver in this journey - love for the brand. Ultimately, the core aim of any brand is to spark love toward themselves and nurture it so it grows stronger over time.
What are you doing this Valentines to retain this customer love?
We are planning to curate a campaign around the concept of having a ‘love affair with the planet’, wherein we will engage our customers with attractive offers to get their hands on their most favourite earth-loving products.
How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
Among the host of technology tools available to us today, we have been able to effectively leverage WhatsApp automation through AI personalised campaigns as well as ChatBots to be able to have hyper-personalised and direct communication with our customers. Over time, it has resulted in delivering a meaningful brand experience for our customers, reflected in 18% reduction in cart abandonments, and has driven up our customer retention rate as well.
Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Brands spend a lot of time and resources to communicate with their customers in new and unique ways, to attract their attention, spread awareness, and get into their list of considerations. In this journey, it is necessary to simultaneously track customer love, to be able to objectively assess the effectiveness of their strategies and wherever necessary, step back and course correct. While tracking love is crucial, it is also necessary to simultaneously keep a keen eye on changing customer challenges and priorities, to be more mindful of how your brand is working towards addressing and solving them. This is necessary not just for adjusting communications and branding strategies, but can also be insightful in developing products and strengthening the brand’s offerings which are rooted in quality and capable of solving a crucial customer problem!
Center Fresh launches limited-edition Valentine’s Day Pack
The brand has collaborated with JioSaavn to launch the pack that lets people dedicate romantic songs to their loved ones
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:41 PM | 4 min read
When words fail, music speaks. The youth today is bold and not afraid to own their unique identity. But when it comes to expressing love and making the first move, they still struggle to find the right words to confess their feelings. Center fresh solves this quandary with its all-new, limited edition Valentine’s Day pack in association with leading online music streaming platform JioSaavn. The brand plays Cupid this year to help the youth get their ‘Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe’ with a musical twist!
Center fresh has always had youth at the forefront of all its fresh initiatives. This tech-savvy generation is looking for products and experiences that are digital-first and hyper-personalized. Built on this insight, the limited-edition Valentine’s Day pack lets people dedicate romantic songs to their loved ones through a distinctive use of technology in partnership with JioSaavn.
Speaking about the new product launch, Rajesh Ramakrishnan – Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, “For more than two decades, we have been able to create a strong and distinctive identity for Center fresh on the back of innovations and clutter breaking communication. The newly launched Valentine’s Day pack is in line with the brand’s continuous strides to remain relevant to today’s youth. We are confident that consumers will enjoy this product innovation and further connect with the brand.
The limited-edition pack comes with a unique QR code. When scanned, it directs users to a microsite where the user can enter details of their likes, dislikes, language, music preferences, relationship status, etc. Based on this input, a truly personalized playlist is rendered from the available 55 million song database on JioSaavan. A text-to-speech AI tool embedded in the platform also allows users to generate a personalized audio message calling out the sender and receiver names, making it a first-of-its-kind integration in India.
Conceptualized and facilitated by Wavemaker, the brand launch will be supported by a 360-degree campaign with the help of Ogilvy and Creativeland Asia. OTT sensation, and popular actor Rohit Saraf and soon-to-be making her debut Pashmina Roshan will be supporting the brand in a special digital film. The communication further builds on the brand’s existing philosophy of bringing ‘Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe’, showcasing the brand as an enabler of confidence to help speak your heart out.
Commenting on the brand launch and campaign, Gunjan Khetan – Marketing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Center fresh takes pride in being in sync with the youth. Today’s generation thrives on having conversations but also gives into the fear of judgment or rejection while making the first move. This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to give them the confidence to speak their heart out. And what better way to do it than with music? We’re happy to have found like-minded partners like JioSaavn and talents like Rohit and Pashmina who resonate with our brand personality of being fun, spontaneous, and confident.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Rohit Suresh Saraf – Actor said, “There is an overdose of mush along with anxiety around Valentine’s Day. Growing up, I am sure all of us, including myself, have faced similar pressures of not being able to summon up the courage to express our emotions just when we needed it the most. I am so glad that there is a brand that is addressing these relatable issues and giving everyone the confidence to bring their dil ki baat zubaan pe.”
Pashmina Roshan, while expressing her excitement over the latest initiative, said, “It is exhilarating to be a part of a campaign and a product that is enabling fun and interesting conversations instead of following traditional formats. All of us need a dash of confidence to make the first move without any hesitation, be it a boy or a girl. I am excited to be a part of the campaign.”
“This partnership is between two youthful brands - Center fresh and Jio Saavn. Being a pioneer in the text-to-speech innovation, this campaign will enable people to share their love with their partners with a customized playlist. We at Wavemaker are excited about this innovation that makes Center fresh a truly future forward brand." – Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Office Head - North & East, Wavemaker India.
How the pandemic has shifted customer approach for airlines
Guest Column: Amit Mehta, Country Manager (South Asia), Malaysia Airlines, writes as countries regain post-pandemic momentum airlines are highlighting commitment to ensuring seamless experiences
By Amit Mehta | Feb 10, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
The aviation industry is an extremely competitive space due to its dynamic nature. As we’ve seen for the past three years, businesses need to respond swiftly to global events and crises to maintain or build the brand image of an airline. While it is part and parcel to navigate disruptions and industry developments, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how businesses interact with customers, the nature of airline marketing, and the aviation industry at large.
With operations being halted globally for over two years, the aviation sector took a major hit during the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the movement of essential services, such as cargo was still being carried out, the blanket ban on air travel globally resulted in underserviced flying inventory and ground equipment, mounting interests, and deficits in respect of deferred payments.
Today, as countries regain their post-pandemic momentum, airlines are prominently focused on highlighting their commitment to ensuring seamless experiences as a customer-forward company. Additionally, the tone of brand messages has changed as airlines emphasize safety and hygiene, besides the usual flying experience - instilling sufficient confidence among the passengers for air travel.
With this in mind, attracting new customers and retaining them has become more challenging than ever for the aviation industry. With the aggressive competitiveness witnessed within the aviation industry, the experience that an airline provides to the consumer has to be top-notch. As Malaysia’s national carrier, we take pride in bringing our unique delivery of Malaysian Hospitality to the world, and we want to ensure that passengers have a comfortable, fulfilling journey with us as guests to our home; in line with our brand campaign ‘This is Malaysian Hospitality’. It begins from the moment a customer starts searching for a ticket to the point they arrive at their destination airport. Airlines will also need to leverage digitalisation to enhance the experience; be it ensuring a smooth, user-friendly website, hi-tech lounges, in-flight services, or even post-flight customer services.
While customers remain Malaysia Airlines’ centre of gravity, we also need to ensure that the surrounding environment we operate in is well taken care of. With the aviation industry becoming increasingly aware of its impacts on the environment, sustainability has emerged as a key priority for both airlines and customers alike.
Another important aspect of the airline industry is the fact that airlines are not the only players who are catering to customers. There are distributors such as offline and online travel agencies who are also offering their services to potential customers and travellers. As airlines sell their services, both on direct and indirect channels, integrating the distributors within the ecosystem is also an integral part of an airline’s marketing efforts.
Lastly, digital marketing has become a mainstay for any firm, regardless of its nature. There is a lot that airlines can do to leverage the power of social media. Since most of their customers will at least have one social network account, establishing a presence plays a huge role in airline marketing strategies.
Consumer behaviour and perceptions have undergone a sea of change, making it critical for the aviation industry to navigate newer disruptions in addressing consumer needs and wants. In the aftermath of the pandemic, which severely impacted business margins, airlines must constantly reinvent their strategies to do more with less and ensure relevance in the eye of customers.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Cricket sponsorships worth at least Rs 3,600 crore up for grabs this year
Sponsorships for IPL and BCCI titles as well as Jersey will expire this year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:14 AM | 2 min read
It’s raining money for the world’s richest cricket governing body in 2023.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already pocketed ₹951 crore from selling media rights for women IPL’s first season and eyes much more from its title sponsorship, four more sponsorship avenues currently valued at ₹3,600 crore will be opened this year.
Tata’s sponsorship for the men's IPL will come to an end after this season. In 2018, vivo agreed to a five-year partnership worth Rs 440 crore each year (Rs 2,200 Cr in five years). After a tumultuous journey for three years, Tata Group took over as the IPL 2022 sponsor till the end of the 2023 edition.
BCCI title sponsorship will also be open in April. Mastercard acquired the title sponsorship rights last September from Paytm for the remaining seven months. In August 2019, Paytm signed the deal with BCCI for four years with a winning bid of Rs 326 crore.
Major deals of BCCI
|
Sponsorship
|
Previous Deal Size (Approx)
|
Year
|
IPL Title
|
Rs 2,200 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
BCCI Title
|
Rs 326 Cr
|
2019-2023
|
Jersey
|
Rs 1,078 Cr
|
*2017-22
|
Kit and Merchandise
|
Rs 9 Cr
|
2020-23
(*Jersey sponsorship was extended till 2023 later)
EdTech major Byju’s seeks to exit jersey sponsorship by March. It had acquired the sponsorship from OPPO. OPPO’s original five-year (2017-22) deal with BCCI was worth ₹1,079 crore.
Team kit and merchandise contract is also valid until December this year. Current partner MPL wants to offload the burden to KKCL. The board may also have to find two associate sponsors for IPL as both Unacademy and UpStox may exit prematurely.
All these sponsorships will be auctioned in the coming months. As momentum for cricket marketing has scaled up, BCCI hopes for an appreciation in the deals.
However, funding winters for start-ups may play a spoilsport, some experts feel.
“For the last few seasons, most of the sponsors were start-ups. Many of them have scaled down their marketing spends due to headwinds. New start-ups may not be able to join the bandwagon for title sponsorships that require deep pockets. It would be interesting to see who all will turn up to grab these hefty deals,” says a senior media expert.
“Traditional brands may surprise us this time,” a senior ad executive quips.
A media head speculates that it is quite possible that Tata and Mastercard may continue their partnerships with IPL and BCCI, respectively.
Blue Buzz bags digital and content marketing mandate for Born To Shine
Born To Shine is Give and ZEEL’s CSR initiative
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
Born To Shine, A ZEEL and Give initiative, will embark on its digital and content marketing journey with Blue Buzz, a Mumbai based Marketing agency. Blue Buzz will take charge of creative, digital, and content mandates for the brand.
As part of the mandate, Blue Buzz will come up with and put into action plans to build a stature for Born To Shine that reflects its core vision and ideas. The crux of the content strategy will be the celebration of Indian art and culture and nurturing of prodigious talents.
Speaking on this opportunity with Born To Shine, Blue Buzz founder and CEO Neha K Bisht believes that, “ It is indeed a great opportunity for us, at Blue Buzz, to work with Give and ZEEL, two pioneers in their respective areas. With a mission to bring stories of girl champions to the world, Born To Shine is a brilliant initiative that will have a significant impact in the world of art and artists. Keeping in mind the programme’s vision and objectives, we aim to offer our expertise with a distinctive and aggressive approach that will help achieve impactful results that Born To Shine aspires for. We look forward to this amazing journey.”
Born To Shine is a CSR initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), in association with GiveIndia, to nurture female child prodigies across India.
Milind Soman tells us what isn't there in his Kellogg's breakfast
The films bust myths surrounding the brand's muesli and granola range
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:58 PM | 2 min read
Kellogg’s has roped in noted actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to reveal the nourishing value of the range of Kellogg’s ®Muesli. The digital campaign, spread across three short films, is titled Galat Sawaal (Wrong Question), where Soman demystifies Kellogg’s muesli range and what really goes into making these products nourishing and tasty. The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Each film focuses on the presence of ingredients that enhance their nutritional appeal. Milind Soman is shown to take a creative route for ‘Galat Sawaal’ by tackling the wrong questions and busting myths surrounding three products of Kellogg's ®Muesli & ®Granola range through films. He calls out the presence of nourishing ingredients like multiple grains, seeds, fruits and nuts, while reflecting on the absence of ingredients, like trans-fat, cholesterol and added preservatives that consumers might not prefer.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are market leaders in the Muesli category with over 70% share. We have built the category over the years by making consumers aware about what really goes into the making of muesli or granola as it is still at a nascent stage in India. With this campaign, we want to further strengthen our demystification story and our partner, Ogilvy, did an excellent job by roping Milind Soman, who shares the same ethos as our brand of ‘eating healthy and achieving the best for the day.”
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”
Mars Wrigley unveils campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip this Valentine’s season
The film has been created by DDB Mudra North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
Valentine’s Day is the one day set aside to celebrate love and affection. However, many people end up making blunders by promising ‘stars and moon’ to their loved ones. Taking cue from this, SNICKERS® Berry Whip is being launched along with a campaign (Link 1, Link 2) ‘Blunders Happen when you are Berry Hungry’ to celebrate the ‘out-of-sortness’ when you are in love by grabbing SNICKERS®. The humorous campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra North, gives consumers a fresh perspective on love and the innocent blunders made out of affection, in line with the brand’s global proposition of ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’. Extending the campaign, SNICKERS® India will collaborate with influencers who, along with their partners, will join us in calling out these love blunders.
Talking about the launch of SNICKERS® Berry Whip, Varun Kandhari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “At Mars Wrigley, India, we are committed to bringing new and exciting variants of our globally loved brands to cater to our diverse consumers in India in ways that are relevant to them. Our previous launches were loved by our consumers not just in India but globally, and we aim to continue to expand our portfolio while maintaining the brand love amongst SNICKERS® loyalists. We are delighted and confident that this new variant is going to appease many, especially the youngsters who will love not just the flavour but also the beautiful packaging.”
Zigly urges pet owners to prioritise their furry friends in new digital film
The second film is live from 7th February 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 12, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) under the umbrella campaign #NoCompromise that strengthen voice to not compromise on quality pet care experience, releases a digital film that aims to encourage pet parents towards quality ‘Me Time’ for pets ensuring their overall well-being and hygiene.
The digital film starts with a snapshot of a lady at a salon, meeting her grooming needs and firmly stating that ‘when it comes to my ME Time, No Compromise. The film further draws equal importance towards quality pet grooming as the lady in the film strongly states that ‘when it comes to the pampering time of my pet with Zigly, No Compromise. The film intends to demonstrate how people prioritize 'Me Time' and appreciate its value in maintaining good health, hygiene, and appearance. In this regard, individuals seek the best for themselves and do not accept anything less. On the same note, pet parents should not skip grooming and spa time for their pets to ensure good health and hygiene.
Sharing his thoughts on the same, Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said, “Pet grooming is an important aspect of quality pet parenting. It requires time, effort, and commitment to help our furry friends look their best. Taking our pets for regular grooming sessions will help not only in maintaining their skin and fur but also make them more social and adaptable. We at Zigly, offer a wide range of services and products that are practical and affordable so that paw parents don't have to make compromises on quality pet care experience. Through this campaign, Zigly is committed to not compromising on the happiness and health of pets, and helping the four-legged family members enjoy their Me Time.”
The second film is live from 7th February 2023 across social media, YouTube, Radio, My Gate app, OOH and will also be extended at all their Experience centres. Additionally, Zigly has set up #NoCompromise booths at their stores to shower love on furry friends. Being an omnichannel pet care brand, Zigly intends to provide an integrated and quality pet care experience.
