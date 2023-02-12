What Does Customer Love Mean To Beco?

A marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach

Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, Beco, tells us what customer love means to the brand, what are they doing this Valentine's to retain this love, and more



Edited Excerpts

What does customer love mean to you?

Conventionally, brands use parameters like Net Promoter Score, or Customer Retention numbers to measure customer satisfaction and loyalty. While these metrics are valuable in helping brands track their performance in the market and assume customer love as being proportional to these scores, the concept of customer love is a lot more intangible and unquantifiable than that. For us, at Beco, the true mark of customer love is when our brand is the automatic go-to for all of the customers’ personal, home, and kitchen care needs. When the trust has reached a pinnacle, such that it becomes second nature for customers to opt for and recommend Beco as if it is the only obvious choice!

How important is it for brands that their customers love them?

Everyone knows of the different stages of the marketing funnel and the theory behind how to nudge customers from one stage to the next. We attract customers to build awareness, spread information in order to be considered by them, then deploy our finest strategies to convert them, and engage them consistently to convert them into brand loyalists. However, we believe that there is an underlying emotion that is a key driver in this journey - love for the brand. Ultimately, the core aim of any brand is to spark love toward themselves and nurture it so it grows stronger over time.

What are you doing this Valentines to retain this customer love?

We are planning to curate a campaign around the concept of having a ‘love affair with the planet’, wherein we will engage our customers with attractive offers to get their hands on their most favourite earth-loving products.

How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?

Among the host of technology tools available to us today, we have been able to effectively leverage WhatsApp automation through AI personalised campaigns as well as ChatBots to be able to have hyper-personalised and direct communication with our customers. Over time, it has resulted in delivering a meaningful brand experience for our customers, reflected in 18% reduction in cart abandonments, and has driven up our customer retention rate as well.

Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?

Brands spend a lot of time and resources to communicate with their customers in new and unique ways, to attract their attention, spread awareness, and get into their list of considerations. In this journey, it is necessary to simultaneously track customer love, to be able to objectively assess the effectiveness of their strategies and wherever necessary, step back and course correct. While tracking love is crucial, it is also necessary to simultaneously keep a keen eye on changing customer challenges and priorities, to be more mindful of how your brand is working towards addressing and solving them. This is necessary not just for adjusting communications and branding strategies, but can also be insightful in developing products and strengthening the brand’s offerings which are rooted in quality and capable of solving a crucial customer problem!

