Scaler strengthens Marketing and Creative teams with 4 key appointments

Scaler, an edtech start-up for upskilling students and working professionals, today announced key leadership appointments towards strengthening its Marketing and Creative vertical to accelerate business growth.

Rahul Karthikeyan joins as Chief Marketing Officer, Anu Nair as Creative Head, and Ranjeet Kumar and Manmeet Singh Akali as Co-Heads of Brand & Content.

Elaborating on the growth hires, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said, “Scaler has grown from strength to strength in the last two years. We have achieved several business milestones and built high-quality tech talent at par with some of the best national and international universities. As we prepare ourselves for the next phase of growth, industry knowledge and experience will be even more crucial across all aspects. I am, therefore, extremely delighted to have some of the brightest minds in the business join us as we journey to become a world-class virtual tech university. We continue to see a huge demand for our courses among students and working professionals. We are also looking to expand our presence beyond metros, and plan to hire over 100-150 people in the current fiscal across functions to support this expansion.”

Commenting on his appointment, Rahul Karthikeyan, who joins as Chief Marketing Officer, said, “Our goal is to get brand awareness for Scaler and InterviewBit within the tech industry and drive in relevance and accessibility for students by way of upskilling, which ultimately promotes career growth. We are building a strong marketing team to contribute to business growth, backed by an excellent product. We want to build a quality education platform that is constantly upgrading based on trends in the market, to ensure that our students are up to date. It is an exciting time for the brand, and I am happy to be part of this journey.”

Rahul is a seasoned marketing professional with over 15+ years of experience working for several illustrious brands and agencies. Most recently, Rahul was the Head of Marketing at upGrad, where he led several critical brand-building initiatives across varied platforms.

Speaking on his new role Ranjeet Kumar, Co-Head of Brand & Content, said, “Techies are a tight-knit community; honest storytelling and story-living at the same time, across consumer touchpoints, will push us light-years ahead.”

“It’s exciting to be a part of a mission-driven company which aims to be the alma mater that prepares and propels the most promising tech talent in India. I look forward to working alongside a great team to build an outcome-focused world-class tech education brand,” added Manmeet Singh Akali, who also joins as Co-Head of Brand & Content.

Ranjeet comes in with a decade of rich and extensive experience in marketing and advertising. He has worked with major advertising networks in the country - WPP, IPG, Publicis & Dentsu, winning over 21+ national and international awards for marketing campaigns for global fintech networks, automobile majors and durable consumer giants. Manmeet, an edtech entrepreneur himself, founded a video mentoring platform, Klarity, in 2017 that later got acquired by Eduvanz. A software engineer by education, Manmeet comes with the right mix of eclectic experience across the technology, education and business sectors to help Scaler in their next phase of growth. Their immediate priorities are to build a strong team of creative marketing professionals. Additionally, over the next six months together, they will significantly scale up branding initiatives to drive awareness and trust in the tech community, focusing on the effective use of context, culture, community, and content.

Anu Nair will be Creative Head at Scaler and has over a decade of experience in different facets of advertising and media management. Having worked for brands across B2B and B2C sectors, Anu brings in rich creative expertise. In her new role at Scaler, Anu will be responsible for streamlining, strategising, developing, and executing creative communications for the brand, focusing on paid media.

Scaler has posted 200% revenue growth for FY 21 (2020-21) and increased its workforce by 3X during the year amidst the pandemic. Today, the start-up has 350+ employees and over 1000 technology professionals working as part-time career coaches, teaching assistants and mentors.

