Sanjeev Mehta joins IVM Podcasts as Business Head

IVM Podcasts, India’s premiere podcast network, has announced that Sanjeev Mehta has been appointed as Business Head for the network. With a career spanning over two decades, Mehta comes with vast sales experience having worked within media & leading radio brands like Red FM & Radio Mirchi.

He has played an integral part in his previous roles contributing to exponential brand and revenue growth. At Red FM, as a National Head, he spearheaded advertising business for all their stations.

Pratilipi and IVM Podcasts recently announced that they will join forces to create a sustainable and scalable model for the podcasting industry in India. IVM Podcasts will continue to create content under the Pratilipi banner, with an even larger and more diverse portfolio of podcasts across genres.

Ranjeet Pratap Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Pratilipi said, “Sanjeev has the business expertise we think is crucial to leading IVM podcasts into its next big phase. I’m certain that his focus on growth and his knowledge of the overall market will benefit us jointly and forge a strong path to our goals.”

Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts added, “Sanjeev is a great fit for us considering his expertise in the sales game and the wealth of experience that he comes with. We knew we needed a well-seasoned expert for the ambitions we have as a company and we’re glad to welcome him on board the team.”

Speaking on the move, Sanjeev commented, “While the podcast scene is still new, it’s a dynamic and interesting space for me to explore having worked in the audio ecosystem for such a long time. I look forward to working with the IVM and Pratilipi teams, both sound players in the market.”

As Business Head, Sanjeev will lead the business growth for IVM Podcasts working closely with the leadership team to monetise the digital space and secure strategic partnerships.