PRCAI debuts its first-ever podcast series ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’
A collection of 10 inaugural episodes was unveiled on World PR Day 2023
The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) debuted its first-ever podcast series – ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’. The collection consists of 10 inaugural episodes that were unveiled by India's most influential Public Relations professional body, on World PR Day 2023 which is celebrated annually on July 16, saluting brand India and recognizing the contributions of Public Relations professionals in shaping the world.
The exclusive series brings together business leaders, and valued 'Opinions that Matter', from diverse speakers from the worlds of business, politics and culture, to amplify the voices of thought-leaders shaping the rising India. Thought-provoking, yet light-hearted conversations of individual success stories will empower listeners to critically think about the challenges and opportunities in an evolving landscape.
The podcast is hosted by Niret Alva, an award-winning television journalist, producer, anchor, director and educator, who has been awarded a National Award (Indian) for Excellence in Visual Science-Based Communication and an International Award (Asian Television Award) for Best Anchor in a Current Affairs Series. Niret, who was also selected as an Asia 21 Leader by the New York-based Asia Society, with his rich and extensive experience, will help bring out interesting and authentic conversations.
"I have enjoyed interviewing these inspirational leaders and getting them to tell their unique stories. These stories will inspire, motivate and challenge listeners as they listen to how these industry leaders lead, deal with adversity, and find balance in their everyday lives. It’s a great initiative from the Public Relations fraternity,” said Alva, TV journalist and Co-founder of Miditech Studios.
The show will feature renowned names, including Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP); Entrepreneur Priyanka Gill, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media, and OOH; Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce India and Avinash Pant, Former, Director-Marketing for Meta.
The inaugural 10-part series, sponsored by Adfactors PR, will roll out its first episode featuring Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson Global Energy Alliance for People & Plant (GEAPP) and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Thursday, July 20 on 75 plus platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Bingepods, JioSaavn and whenever you get your audio content...
In the rapid fire round of the first podcast, Niret asks Ravi Venkatesan to do some crystal ball gazing about the U.S., China, Russia, and India and what lies ahead. This is what Ravi had to say about India, "We need to find a way to become less divided. All our problems today require us to come together as a society and as a country to solve them. I am 60 years old, and it's the most divided I have ever seen. And that's not good for solving the many challenges that we have."
At a time when the communication industry is experiencing an upward trajectory, harnessing the power of effective communication is paramount. According to PRCAI’s research, the Study of Public Relations Insights, Nuggets, and Trends (SPRINT) 2022-23, PR professionals are being increasingly recognised by the C-suite for their invaluable contribution. Eight out of 10 respondents said that India Inc. leadership is working closely with its corporate communications team to devise strategies for brand communication.
“It is exciting to celebrate our profession and all the hard work of the community on this World PR Day with a new podcast series from PRCAI. We believe that there is an evolution in the value proposition being offered by the communications industry to businesses through credible narratives, powerful storytelling and shaping public opinion. Unmute With PRCAI aims to connect the creative communications world with India Inc, together crafting an honest narrative of a bold new India, saluting India’s compelling story in what could be the Indian century,” concluded, Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.
Deepening Democracy, Yours Digitally
Guest Column: Despite gaps, social media holds promise as a tool for deliberative democracy, write Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat
By Tarun Nagrani and Akshay Bhagwat | Jul 17, 2023 3:16 PM | 5 min read
In the early 2000s, the internet was a tool with infinite possibilities. Leading the way was social media, with its promise of user-generated content, interactivity, and networking. Over the next two decades, it would revolutionise how we communicate, share information, and collaborate online. At no other point in human history have governments had such an opportunity to involve people at the last mile in policy making. While social media’s role in awareness generation and policy implementation is well established, governments can realise its full potential by utilising it for policy formulation and execution.
Social media, in the hands of a savvy government, makes for a powerful tool. Using images, audio and video to frame and drive narratives enhances the state’s communicative power. Social media instantly connects people nationwide, allowing them to be mobilised towards a specific goal with low interaction costs. Governments can use social media analytics to gauge the sentiments and views of target groups. Some governments have even used networking platforms to crowdsource solutions to real-world problems. On this front, the Government of India has made a good start by integrating its citizen engagement platform, mygov.in, with various social media platforms, allowing citizens to co-design policy and create feedback loops on key policy issues.
Increasing the State’s Digital Capacity
It is fair to ask what has held governments back from leveraging the full potential of social media. The two key reasons are the language divide and the digital divide. The ‘language divide’ emanates from the predominance of English in policy drafts leading to a majority of citizens being unable to participate in policy discussions. The India Inequality Report 2022 by Oxfam India views ‘digital divide’ as the sum of two deprivations, namely access to devices and internet, and technological know-how.
These twin divides have real-world consequences when governments attempt to design policies on subjects such as environmental protection. The majority of people most affected by environmental hazards in India are neither homogeneous nor digitally savvy. The government needs to adequately capture their voices, so that its environmental policy is proactive and well-designed. The experience of the last eight years of the Digital India Mission shows that there are ways to achieve this.
In Mass Media, Politics and Democracy, John Street distinguishes three forms of power that mass media exercise – access power, by which it controls the range of voices or interests on any issue; discursive power, by which the media sets agendas and frames narratives; and resource power, or the bargaining power of media organisations to act as the voice of the people. A similar framework can be applied to social media as a tool employed by the state.
Addressing Access
The government must seek to widen the range of voices heard in policy deliberations since evidence-based policymaking is most successful when referring to diversified information sources. Social media can be just the tool policymakers need to expand access. Some local government agencies have led the way. For instance, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority took to Twitter in June 2023 to solicit opinions from citizens, which will inform the design of Chennai’s third master plan. In order to replicate these methods of citizen engagement at the national level, the government must address people in their languages using social networks that they frequent, including regional language media. Government must also make efforts to incorporate public voices at the inception and design stages of policymaking.
Deepening the Discourse
Consensus building can be an arduous and time-consuming task. However, it forms the core of the democratic legitimacy of any government. There are plenty of policies that failed to achieve their objective due to a lack of public consensus. As a collaborative ecosystem, social media to drive wide-ranging discourse between a network of stakeholders. This will involve breaking down various facets of government policies and explaining their implications in relatable terms using podcasts, videos, and reels. By helping citizens build the capacity to analyse and debate public policy, the government can empower communities to set their own governance agendas. These steps will help the government not only to strengthen its reach but also to improve the implementation of its policies.
Resource Mobilisation
The government can leverage various digital resources to strengthen the voice and bargaining power of individuals vis-à-vis entrenched interest groups. For example, the geo-location of most affected populations on social media can help inform resource allocation. The government can use recurrent neural networks and natural language processing to conduct sentiment analysis using social media data to anticipate and pre-empt any likely policy failures. Generative AI can ease translations and create a digital repository of content translated into Indian languages; Project Bhashini of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has spearheaded this work.
The purpose of these efforts is to create capabilities, not dependencies. As citizens understand their role in the policymaking process, they are more likely to participate. In the digital age, fostering citizen-centric governance is more achievable than ever. The result would be greater trust in the democratic process through a deliberative policymaking process that is ‘yours digitally.’
Tarun Nagrani is a senior communications professional. Akshay Bhagwat is an environmental researcher working in the development sector
Public Relations: An indelible part of modern society
The theme of 2023’s World PR Day was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations’
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jul 17, 2023 3:11 PM | 5 min read
According to Robert Wynne, a noted California-based public relations professional, “PR is the Persuasion Business”. In simpler terms, public relations professionals are storytellers – their art lies in their ability to create narratives to advance their objective, thereby driving business!
In today’s day and age, however, public relations need no introduction. But the contribution of the PR industry rarely receives the adulation it so rightly deserves. In a bid to make the world understand and utilise PR better, World PR Day is celebrated on July 16.
The theme of this year’s celebrations, which started in 2021, was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations”. Industry leaders shared their views and thoughts on the same:
Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, AvianWE
In the face of global challenges like inflation, recession fears, heightened geopolitical tensions, energy crises and pandemic aftermath, the PR industry has shown remarkable resilience. Brand communicators have deftly leveraged PR to navigate clients through the labyrinth of uncertainty.
But our journey doesn't end here. The road ahead promises new challenges, opportunities and experiences, all fuelled by the relentless march of new technologies, climate change and geopolitical realignments. To thrive, we must harness the power of PR responsibly and continue to amplify voices, elevate truth and transform the world.
Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus Public Relations
As an industry, we have worked towards ensuring the power of PR maintains relevance in the brand world through constant upskilling.
This has now become even more necessary in the world of AI where relevance and context is taking a hit with overwhelming content being generated by bots.
Brands need the power of PR more than ever today which is now being paired with an industry that is ready to take on the challenge.
Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communication, CSR & Digital, Egis India
Over the years, communications industry in India has evolved from ‘media relations’ of the early days to the sophisticated approach of the current times, moving away from relying only on media relations to a more strategy-centric approach.
Starting from creating the strategic narrative to creating right messaging to identifying the right target audience, best possible ways to reach, educate, engage and nature them in the best possible ways in a well-planned manner.
During COVID, a lot of brands faced financial stress and others uncertainty, which resulted into being cautious of their marketing spend and that opened up the opportunities for the public relations industry. COVID has fast forwarded the adaptation of the digital transformation in India and now, communication is a blend of earned, paid, owned and shared media with new responsibilities added, making it a multi-specialty outreach.
The lines between communications and marketing continue to blur, creating new challenges and opportunities. The modern communication function is agile, multidisciplinary and insights-driven, and there is an evident shift from cost centre to value creator. Communicators are increasingly acting as change agents, enabling ongoing transformation.
“Change is the only constant” and change is beneficial, when it keeps pace with altering times. And as we all know, time is one of the biggest game-changers. Going forward, technology, creativity and content are going to be key factors in communication going forward.
Madhukar Kumar, founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell PR
In an era dominated by digital transformation, it's easy to lose sight of the soul of public relations—the essence of human connection. As we observe World PR Day, we must not forget that at its core, PR is about people and their stories. While we embrace data and analytics for a more targeted approach, let us not relinquish the camaraderie, the personal exchanges, and the passion of storytelling that once defined our profession. For it's the human element, the vibrant personal interactions, that breathes life into PR, transforming it from a mundane profession to an enriching people's business. The future of PR is exciting and holds immense potential. Let's step into it, cherishing the past and striving for meaningful relationships, for that is the true power of PR.
Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
I’m happy and thrilled to have witnessed the transformative power of public relations over the years. The role of PR has indeed evolved significantly and it continues to be an essential tool for organisations to effectively manage the reputation and build strong relationships with their stakeholders. In the present fast-paced digital world, where information spreads like fire and attention spans are fleeting, PR professionals must be adept at crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences across various platforms. By engaging with these audiences, they can shape public opinion, drive conversations and create a positive impression on society. At the same time, PR is not just limited to promoting positive stories; it plays a crucial role in crisis management as well. During turbulent times, PR professionals become the guiding force for organizations and brands, helping them navigate through challenges, re-establish faith, manage perceptions, and regain confidence. Moreover, PR is a dynamic discipline that requires creativity, adaptability and strategic thinking. It necessitates keeping up with the ever-evolving media landscape, embracing new technologies and platforms, and using data and analytics to inform strategies and measure impact. By continuously refining and optimising campaigns, today PR professionals are staying ahead of the curve and effectively conveying their messages to the right people at the right time.
On World PR Day, it is indeed fitting to celebrate the power of public relations and acknowledge its immense impact on organisations, communities and society as a whole. In an era where communication plays a crucial role, the art of PR remains an indispensable force in shaping the world we live in.
Debasis Ray joins APCO Worldwide as consultant
His last stint was with Tata Trusts as head – corporate communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has joined APCO Worldwide as a consultant after moving on from Tata Trusts as its head – corporate communications.
He was with the company for over six years.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
Minari Shah elevated to Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels
She joined the company as Director – PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 7:12 PM | 2 min read
Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels. She joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.
Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”
Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.
Kaizzen roped in as PR partner of Shalimar Paints
The agency will be in charge of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its expansion drive
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen today announced that it has been selected as the official public relations partner of Shalimar Paints. As their strategic communications partner, Shalimar Paints has entrusted Kaizzen with the responsibility of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its strong expansion drive.
Kaizzen is one of India’s leading PR and Digital Agencies has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest-growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.
Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said, “We, at Kaizzen, are humbled to be entrusted by the legacy brand, Shalimar Paints. Weaving the rich history of Shalimar with new-age strategic communications at Kaizzen, we are confident that this partnership will foster a strengthened, long-term relationship. As their PR partners, we are fully committed to empowering Shalimar Paints in its journey of becoming the leading, tech-first paint manufacturing company.”
Talking about the association, Kuldip Raina, Director – Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd., said “Shalimar's legacy spans across every corner of India, encompassing rural and urban areas, and embracing both traditional and modern generations. With Kaizzen's extensive expertise, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in shaping strategic roadmaps and implementing communication strategies for Shalimar. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions.”
With 120+ years of experience and expertise, Shalimar Paints is one of the oldest paint manufacturing companies in India. Keeping innovation at its core, the brand smartly knits its strong legacy with technological advancements to offer top-notch quality products to consumers across the country and beyond. Under every coat of Shalimar Paint lies a powerful layer of science designed to deliver a beautiful and long-lasting finish.
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications
Her previous stint was with The Max Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications. Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology led, end-to-end oncology care platform
Prior to this, she was associated with The Max Group.
In her previous role at Antara, her endeavour was to help make Antara the most trusted and loved brand for senior citizens. She has led Brand, Marketing, Digital Marketing & CSR for Fortis Healthcare group as an AVP, earlier. Her forte is strategic Brand-management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation & Adoption, Corporate Communication & Public Relations.
In her role at Fortis, she was creating and upscaling the digital footprint and leveraging those as demand generation avenues.
Ankit Bhardwaj joins Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corp Comm
Prior to this, he was associated with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
Ankit Bhardwaj has joined Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corporate Communications.
His previous stint was with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. as Department Officer.
Bhardwaj is an experienced media and corporate communications professional with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. His specialisation lies in corporate communications, management, automotive, team management and media relations. He has also worked with Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
