Podcasts allow empathetic communications
Guest Column: PR Strategist and podcaster Mamta Dhingra explains why brands should wake up to the many benefits of podcasts as a medium
Ask someone if they listen to a podcast, and there’s absolutely no way to predict their answers. Somebody could be an avid fan or not at all. Somebody would know of one from their memory – there’s really no in-between. What’s fascinating is to come across a marketeer and find out how little value podcasting is to them. Don’t trust me, trust these statistics: YouTube lately released podcast tools to all. YouTube worth $160billion approximately launching podcasting as a tool, Yes they have done their market research just fine. As per Statista, revenue in the Music, Radio & Podcast segment is projected to reach US$1,740.00m in 2023.
Podcasting; the underdog of the communications industry
Now, as a nation that’s widely exposed to radio since donkey years, the concept is not a whole lot new. It’s just re-packaged and ‘podcast’ as a term still sounds foreign to some. It is surprising because as per Podcasting, India is ranked the third in podcasting industry after USA and China. Approximately 150 million Indians will consume audio streaming, highlighting a huge opportunity of growth for podcasts currently, it states. The trend and affinity to podcasts emerged hugely during the pandemic, people found it easy to put it on and run around doing chores. So yes, the market is there and so are podcasters who are thriving but what it lacks is media attention. Media planners and buyers still don't consume podcasts enough and so the affinity to the medium is quite low, consequently leading to a slow uptake of podcasts in the media mix. Simply put, their understanding is quite nascent, they still don't know where to listen to a podcast.
Why does a podcast work as a great medium for brands? The reasons are plenty!
- Podcast consumers and listeners offer a niche category for podcast creators. They find an audience in people who are well aware of what they’re seeking
- They provide for ultimate brand integration because it reaches a targeted group of audience. The marketers know exactly who they are reaching out to, which makes podcasts the ultimate source for branding
- As stated in an article by Spiceworks, ‘A recent study from BBC, Audio: Activate, revealed that brand mentions within a podcast deliver a 16% higher engagement rate than the surrounding content — which is unique when comparing brand mentions in radio, which typically scores 5% lower than surrounding content.’
- Podcasts allow empathetic communications; it allows the brands to personalize the communications and after COVID this has become a huge 'focus' area for brands. As brand custodians, we need to a) imbibe empathy at the core of communications b) advise and educate the clients on why it will be profitable for them
A lot of the resistance towards accepting podcasting as an important tool also stems from our cultural response to accepting something new. Generally, Indians want risk-proof & guaranteed victorious investments. If it is in trend, it’s bound to work. But taking the risk as a first mover in the market, the resistance still persists. That doesn’t take away from some clients/brands who are experimental and not conservative.
Another challenge that is often brought to light is the reduced attention span in people. It is the era of visuals and ‘reels,’ but also, quality content. IF there’s one thing we have learnt today is not even Bollywood can do away with bad content these days, not even with humongous star power. The focus has to be exploring good content and focusing on the genres that will actually remain heavy on podcasting – majorly those that cover the 'how’s and why’s.’ Some such are Health & Fitness, Lifestyle, Luxury, Products, Financial Safety, Planning & Investments, Life, Motivational & Spiritual content integrated with stellar storytelling.
Podcasting Penetrating Regions
As reported by IAMAI and Kantar, about 351 million of India’s 692 million active internet users are in rural parts of the country and as per the report, ‘Internet in India’, there will be 900 million internet users by 2025 led by rural growth in India. With a penetration like this and easy availability to the internet, this doesn’t come as a surprise that it is helping the medium reach regional markets at a rapid rate.
Podcasts were earlier considered to be premium, something that only the elite would consume but that is a huge misconception. Many popular podcasters have shared that currently, there are more shows in regional languages other than Hindi and English and that they enjoy an audience in Tamil, Bengali & Punjabi consumers amongst other languages. Even if we check the figures at Spotify India, one of the top audio streaming platforms has content being created in 13 different languages. Further, the audience is slowly becoming habitual to long-form content.
Who would have thought?
We must be living under a rock to not realize the power of regional influencers. In fact, top brands are now investing in regional influencers to tap the non-urban markets. There is an undisputable surge of regional communicators who reach remote audiences and have the power to help brands take over newer, more loyal consumers.
Going by the words of Agith George Kuruvilla, Co-Founder & CBO at Ideabrew Studios, "Podcasts will be a bigger game-changer when actually the influencers will take to Podcast as a medium."
Fortunately, podcasting is spreading massively in the regional markets, as we’ve discussed above. And thankfully for us, regional influencers are the real MVP. So, it’s time we put 2 & 2 together, eat our own dog food as marketeers and unbound the great potential of podcasting – at the scale it deserves to be national.
The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com.
Zee Music Company renews licensing agreement with Meta and YouTube
The company has signed a 3-year partnership with YouTube and a 2-year partnership with Meta
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Zee Music Company, a division of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, today announced the renewal of its licensing agreement with two of the world's largest digital content-streaming companies, YouTube, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook). The deal will allow both platforms to continue offering high-quality music content from Zee Music Company’s rich catalogue of 11,000+ songs. With an increasing number of audiences tuning in to Indian music from across the globe, the inclusion of the latest music libraries from India will allow users and YouTube Shorts creators to stay up to date with the latest music trends and styles.
With its massive user base, YouTube remains one of the largest digital content platforms in the world, and the ongoing collaboration between the two companies is set to elevate the music experience for its users. Additionally, songs on short format video platforms often receive a new lease of life when picked up by multiple popular creators, leading to renewed interest and wider popularity. Zee Music Company's extensive music collection has already garnered over 290 billion views across its YouTube channels with 130 million plus subscribers being a testament to its enduring popularity. As part of the deal, users can continue to use Zee Music Company’s entire catalogue to create multiple social experiences across YouTube as well as Meta platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. Talking about the deal,
Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer – Zee Music Company said, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with YouTube and Meta. Both platforms have proven to be invaluable partners for us, helping us reach new audiences and connect with fans in new and innovative ways. We look forward to working together to continue delivering high-quality music content to our shared users. We aspire to continue pushing the boundaries, leveraging new revenue streams and collaborations in the ever-evolving digital music ecosystem.”
Amongst one of the youngest and India’s second largest music label – Zee Music Company has a rich catalogue across many different genres including film and non-film music, as well as devotional and pop music in more than 22 languages. In the last fiscal year, the label has released over 2500+ new songs. The renewed deal comes at a time when the music industry is experiencing rapid growth in the digital space. The inclusion of the latest music libraries from India on both the platforms is a significant step towards promoting the diversity and growth of the music industry.
The future focus is to build more instant products for real-time engagements: Rezolve
Team Rezolve speaks to exchange4media about the importance of deep technology, its use in Rezolve’s products and the future of the company
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 14, 2023 8:53 AM | 6 min read
Deep technology and its use in areas like customer engagement and personalized forms of marketing have evolved multifold over the last decade. Rezolve, a mobile commerce and engagement platform, understands that leveraging research to convert it into technological solutions for engagement with customers is a great way to grow a brand. Hence, the company places its bets on deep technology as an innovative way to boost customer engagement.
Rezolve went into a business combination with a special acquisition company named Armada Acquisition Corp I in 2021. The combined company is slated to publicly trade on NASDAQ.
Amid this major change in the company, exchange4media got into a conversation with Rezolve's global head of communications, Urmee Khan; the Global CEO, Products, Technology and Digital Services, Sauvik Banerjee; and CEO, India, Sunder Madakshira. They spoke about the company’s journey, its future focus on technology and the importance of customer engagement in India.
Excerpts:
Could you tell us about Rezolve, its work and its journey over the years?
Urmee: Rezolve started back in 2015 with one simple aim – to create a universal platform for brands to engage with their customers. The heart of the platform is a range of interactive triggers which brands and retailers can use to attract customers and bring them through to an ‘Instant Checkout’ flow for easy purchase.
The biggest change for Rezolve in recent years has been in expanding its platform beyond mobile apps and into the online space. Rezolve’s triggers now allow consumers to engage immediately online, or else choose to continue in the retailer’s app (if they have one). This enables any company to promote via Rezolve, not just large companies that have their own apps.
What are your thoughts on deep tech and how can brands grow using it?
Urmee: The purpose of deep tech is to make complicated solutions appear simple, so that any company can plug-in and benefit from someone else’s hard work, rather than building their own solution. This is exactly what Rezolve’s platform does. Managing customer sessions and customer accounts, testing on a range of platforms and devices, supporting e-commerce in a range of territories and regions – this is complex stuff. Rezolve has put years in to building a solution where all its power can be accessed by any company via a few simple connections.
Sauvik: Rezolve is a deep tech company focussed on triggers for consumer engagement which are contextual. Invisible watermark, audio and video triggers are built to engage the end consumer for various use-cases agnostic to industries. Instant Act, Instant Buy in an app economy is key to conversion and engagement OKR’s of every organisation.
Rezolve champions in this domain on real-time engagements powered by GeoZones which the marketeers or engagements teams can utilise on a daily basis. The core IP of Rezolve revolves around customer gratification wrapped with proximity marketing. The entire technology stack is built in-house with design and utility global patents pending. In the age of AI, Rezolve has a roadmap to integrate its own deep tech products and wrap around a N=1 Personalization for all of its clients who are focused on conversion in the consumer internet space.
Since a lot of Rezolve's products deal with customer engagement, could you tell us a bit about how important it is to engage with your customers pre and post buy and what are the new developments in that space?
Urmee: What many software providers forget is the transaction itself is the smallest part of any ecommerce journey in terms of time. The consumer’s ecommerce journey starts from the moment they hear about your product and doesn’t finish until that product arrives in their hands.
Rezolve has a range of interactive triggers to help customers arrive at the point of purchase as smoothly as possible and give them all the information they need to make their decision to purchase. A recent technological leap forward that’s really helping merchants at this point is AI for text generation. Merchants who are not natural marketers can quickly generate promotional content for their products which are informative and give good reasons to purchase.
Once the purchase is made, our platform provides status updates and the merchant can provide customer service options. This is where AI can come in again, as customer-service Ais have come a long way from just being an annoyance you have to go through before finally reaching a real person. When properly ‘trained’, they can deal with a huge number of basic queries quickly and effectively.
Sunder: The Indian consumer jumped straight to the mobile phone to access the internet (sidestepping the desktop and laptops). For the brands to engage with the consumer across the engagement cycle was therefore super critical. However, this is engagement cannot mean only identifying and purchasing steps but addressing the full buying cycle ranging from discovery to awareness to buying to fulfilment to advocacy. Rezolve helps the brand across all these steps with a bonus – Instantly. The instant functionality ensures significant reductions in dropout rates across the buying. Brands are using Rezolve’s capabilities from helping consumers be aware of the brand to get them to brand advocates. Nowhere are these functionalities important than in India with young, empowered consumers at an unprecedented scale.
What will be the next areas of focus for Rezolve in terms of marketing, advertising and growth?
Sauvik: The future focus is to build more Instant products for real-time engagements powered by frequency and AI for retail and other industries. Rezolve Prima facie is not a technologist or a product instrument but a core marketing and advertising instrument which helps, conversion, huge volumes of commerce transactions and create a beautiful synergy for a customer between online to offline and vice versa.
Sunder: Rezolve has engaged with the leading enterprise customers across Banking, Retail, e-Commerce, Travel & Hospitality, CPG and Government sector. The focus is on brands which want to scale up using the mobile apps. The response has been overwhelming. Brands have reimagined the consumer journeys with Rezolve’s unique capabilities which were not available to them thus far. Rezolve has partnered with digital marketing agencies to increase the outreach to brands with an appetite for growth. In the coming months, Rezolve will partner with some of the marquee brands to help them scale their customer experience quotient.
We don’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation: Jyoti Deshpande, Viacom18
Panellists at the 'Future of Video India' conference held on April 13 discussed the pressing issues of the streaming industry in the post-pandemic era
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 14, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
Viacom18 doesn’t look at the business with TV and digital demarcation. Rather, it focuses on leading the disruption with an aim to grow video, be it a TV or digital platform, Jyoti Deshpande said on Thursday at the “Future of Video India” conference in Mumbai.
Organized by Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA), the event saw the attendance of top executives of leading streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Viacom18, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv and Ad Tech firms like PubMatic, Magnite and Samsung Ads. The conference sought to discuss pressing issues of the streaming industry, which grew exponentially during the pandemic but now the growth engine has slowed down.
In a conversation with Louis Boswell, CEO of AVIA, Deshpande explained why Viacom18 was still straddling both the linear and digital landscape even as it had announced it would be a digital-first media company. According to her, linear and digital both share the same business models, revolving around subscription and advertising and serving video content.
When asked about the prospects of Connected TV growth in India, Deshpande raised concern over the lack of entry-level CTV. “The idea is to slash down the price. Where is the entry-level connected TV? However, anybody who is upgrading from normal TV will upgrade to connected TV,” she said.
Deshpande also spoke about the importance of the rigour of storytelling, the acquisition of content from multiple producers across regions and countries, use of technology, and AI to make consumers' journeys easy and keep them entertaining.
Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video India, discussed how OTT has emerged as the Catalyst for Change in India's storytelling ecosystem, providing a level playing field for content creators and talent, and creating new revenue streams for the Indian film industry.
Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, shared insights on how after witnessing rapid growth in recent years, the OTT market in India has entered a transformational phase which calls for an ingenious approach to the manner in which streaming platforms need to innovate for growth. He also explained Disney+ Hotstar’s regional strategy and priorities for growth in the coming year.
The panellists also discussed profitability, ARPU, sustainable monetisation models, and changes in the Indian SVOD market. Monetisation is a big challenge for OTT players due to rising content costs, stiff competition and economic downturns that have forced many consumers to avoid having subscriptions and rather rely on ad-supported (AVoD) models, stakeholders said.
India currently has over 100 million SVOD subscribers and this number is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 17% to reach 224 million by 2026, according to a 2022 report by Deloitte. But there is still a large number of consumers who do not want to pay for content. Industry leaders discussed various ideas to sustain growth which ranged from having a strong content bank to strengthening ad-supported platforms to the bundling of apps and rationalization.
Content piracy also emerged as a major pain point for all OTT players. “We can never stop piracy completely, but can only minimize it with the use of several layers of protection,” says Manish Verma, Head, SonyLiv Technology.
Vynsley Fernandes, Whole-time Director, Hinduja Global Solutions, CEO, NXTDIGITAL, in a discussion with Karan Taurani, SVP, Elara Capital, discussed the present status of linear cable distribution and bundling of apps by MSOs for rationalization.
Clare Bloomfield, Acting Chief Policy Officer of AVIA and Anjan Mitra, India Consultant of AVIA were present on the occasion along with several other industry leaders.
WhatsApp has announced new security features
Account Protect, Device Verification, Automatic Security Codes are the new features
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 7:13 PM | 3 min read
“At WhatsApp, we believe that your messages should be as private and secure as an in-person conversation. Protecting your personal messages with default end-to-end encryption is the foundation of that security, and we'll never stop building new features to give you extra layers of privacy, and more control over your messages.
A lot of this work happens behind the scenes without you having to do a thing. Today, we’re excited to tell you about some of the additional security features we’ll be adding in the coming months,” the company said in a release.
The features are below:
Account Protect: If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device – we want to double check that it’s really you. From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorized attempt to move your account to another device.
Device Verification: Mobile device malware is one of the biggest threats to people’s privacy and security today because it can take advantage of your phone without your permission and use your WhatsApp to send unwanted messages. To help prevent this, we have added checks to help authenticate your account - with no action needed from you - and better protect you if your device is compromised. This lets you continue using WhatsApp uninterrupted. Go deeper on the tech here.*
Automatic Security Codes: Our most security conscious users have always been able to take advantage of our security code verification feature, which helps ensure you are chatting with the intended recipient. You can check this manually by going to the encryption tab under a contact’s info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we’re rolling out a security feature based on a process called “Key Transparency” that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you’ll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured. For those interested in going deeper into the tech, click here.**
These are three additional ways we’re helping secure your account. While there’s many things we can do to make security easy for everyone, there are two features that only you can turn on: two-step verification and use of end-to-end encrypted backups. If you’re already using both, please tell your friends about them so more people can benefit from these layers of security too.
Connected TV in India: A not-to-be missed opportunity for marketers
CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising, say experts
By Shantanu David | Apr 13, 2023 9:08 AM | 6 min read
With advancements in technology, CTV in India is expected to improve in terms of video quality, user interface and personalization. AI-powered recommendation engines, interactive content and voice-based assistants are likely to become more common in the CTV space.
According to Statista, “multichannel TV advertising revenue worldwide is set to reach 43.1 billion US dollars in 2022, up from 40.7 billion estimated for 2021. By the end of 2025, this figure is expected to grow further to nearly 45 billion dollars. Meanwhile, CTV advertising is expected to see impressive growth over the coming years, and nearly equal that of multichannel TV ad revenue by the end of 2025, only differing by one billion dollars at that time.”
And as per multiple reports published by CII & KPMG, EY-FICCI and MediaSmart, CTV penetration in India ranged around 10-14 million homes in 2022, though that number is not universally agreed on, especially given that they are rising daily.
“It's true that TV viewership is becoming more fragmented and connected TV (CTV) presents an opportunity for brands and advertisers to reach a wider audience across multiple TV touchpoints,” said Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head- Client Development, Finecast India (GroupM), adding that with an estimated 25 million households using CTV in India at present, which represents around 12% of the overall TV viewing population, it's clear that CTV is a significant player in the Indian market.
Talking about CTV advertising in particular, Vishal Singh, Country Head-India, Xapads Media, says the vertical in India is likely to grow rapidly, as brands and marketers recognize the potential of this platform to reach highly engaged audiences. “CTV advertising provides better targeting, more precise measurements, and greater interactivity than traditional TV advertising. So, focusing on India’s growing domestic demand, the rollout of CTV will touch each nook and corner of the country wherein, the push for digitalization from the Indian government is expected to further fuel the growth.”
About four months back, GroupM commissioned a study in partnership with Kantar and learned 84% of the TV respondents who participated in a survey believed that TV ads have a major impact on their purchase decision and 63% of CTV users think the ads shown to them are more personalized on TV.
“We are seeing a surge in demand for CTV advertising since 2021. Sporting events like IPL and World Cup further boost the demand. We are estimating a 47% CAGR on CTV ad spends in the next five years. CTV and streaming consumption have been steadily increasing, driven by factors such as the growth of affordable high-speed internet access, the proliferation of streaming platforms and high growth in Smart TV penetration,” says Rajagopal.
He adds, “Innovation in advertising, such as shoppable ads and QR code ads, could certainly provide more ways to measure consumer intent and potentially improve the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. These types of ads allow viewers to interact with the ad and take immediate action, which can provide valuable data on consumer behaviour and preferences.”
One of the benefits of CTV is its ability to provide more precise targeting for ads. Advertisers can use demographic, location, and interest data to create ads that are more relevant to CTV viewers. This can help increase engagement and drive more Linear TV consumers to CTV.
Prabhvir Sahmey, Samsung Ads Senior Director India Lead, refers to it as “the toothbrush test’, a legacy of his days at Google, where Google co-founder and former CEO Larry Page said companies and products that worked were those that consumers returned to at least once or twice a day.
And while Connected TV isn’t quite there yet, experts believe we’re moving closer every day. For instance, Sahmey says, “In India, Samsung TVs are at about 6.7 million and we expect to cross total active TVs to 11 million in 2023.”
Singh notes, “A few years back in 2016, CTV advertising had a global market share of $5.5 billion and by 2026, it will hold a market share of $32.6 billion due to the paradigm shifts from TV to OTT and now in Connected TV. Currently, it is making its mark and proving to be a driving force for catching millions of eyeballs towards the biggest screens as compared to portable smartphones and devices since it complements OTT.”
Indeed this migration from mobile viewing to CTV devices is going to be a big factor in the growth of the medium. Following the recent release of their annual Mobile Apps Report, Simon “Bobby” Dussart, CEO of Adjust, said, “Delivering highly customized, seamless user experiences, executing on cross-platform campaigns, and tapping into the potential of new channels, such as connected TV, will prove invaluable for marketers and developers seeking sustained and strategic growth in 2023 and beyond.”
Emily Yri, Vice President, International Marketing, Pubmatic, says that with demand is soaring for quality CTV programming and advertisers and publishers both stand to benefit. And as macro-economic conditions continue to bite, consumers are increasingly seeking ad-supported content experiences to offset other household budgetary priorities.
She points out that on linear TV, advertisers know exactly where their ad will appear - the network, show, ad slot, genre and rating of the content – which gives them confidence in the safety and appropriateness of that content. This level of brand safety is one of the primary reasons linear TV spend has remained so strong, despite heavy shifts in viewership to streaming channels.
“We can offer the same level of transparency on CTV with content object signals. Content objects are information that publishers can pass through the bidstream to give advertisers valuable information on the inventory they’re buying. These signals can include network, show, genre, ratings and other key pieces of information that allow advertisers to know precisely where their ads will be running,” she says.
Rajagopal concludes, “As a result, we can expect that brands and advertisers are likely to follow the trend of shifting their advertising dollars towards CTV and streaming platforms to reach the growing audience. Moreover, CTV and streaming viewers are often considered to be high-value consumers as they tend to have higher purchase intent and are more likely to engage with ads that are relevant and personalized to their interests. Hence, brands and advertisers may see higher returns on their advertising investment when targeting CTV and streaming audiences in India.”
Jio Studios unveils content slate of over 100 films & original web series
Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, says the idea is to venture into language and make local cinema mainstream
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 13, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Jio Studios has unveiled its content slate, lining up over 100 stories across genres of films and original web series in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South and Bhojpuri.
The studio now plans to scale to 100 films and web series in a year. Speaking about the scale and vision, Jyoti Deshpande, President - RIL Media and Content Business, spoke about Mukesh Ambani's vision of the media and entertainment industry. "Digital was not digital then, the world was a very different place and he could see what an integral part content would play in digital disruption and video consumption," she said.
"I set up Jio Studios in 2018 and we knew that it's a very fragmented business. There are hundreds of small individual producers who make one or two pieces of content in a year, and it's an extremely boutique business."
Sharing more about the tenets laid down by Mukesh Ambani, Deshpande said he believed in building businesses to scale. "It doesn't mean making the most expensive movie, but it means empowering your partners and storytellers in a manner that you can tell the story in each language and really amplify the noise, which is not just India but the whole of Bharat."
"In the last two and half years of Covid, we saw films that didn't work in theatres released on digital. The perception of digital really took a beating because of the quality of the film that landed itself in digital. We are doing the opposite. We are doing a whole slate of films that are theatrical worthy which we may sacrifice the theatrical window to put on digital."
"We see a lot of westernized content today which is out there and our idea is to have premium content which is relevant to everyone, even to people sitting in Kanpur. We want to make content inclusive and accessible. Our vision is vast and inclusive and the idea is to make it in India and show it to the world. The idea is to go in many local languages. The idea is to bring local cinema and make it mainstream."
Deshpande shared that the movies and web series will be released in this year, starting May 2023 on Jio Cinema.
New data protection bill to be introduced in monsoon session: Centre informs SC
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:38 PM | 1 min read
The Centre has told Supreme Court that a new data protection bill will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Parliament, according to reports.
The bill is ready and was submitted to the constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph which also comprises justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar.
Attorney General R Venkatramani told the constitution bench about the new bill during the hearing of petitions challenging WhatsApp’s policy to share users’ data with Facebook group of companies.
The draft bill invited comments from the public in November 2022 and the last receipt of those comments were January 2, 2023. The Ministry has been since collating and analyzing the feedback and comments to take the bill forward. The draft proposed that companies use consumer data for their original purposes only, seek accountability from firms on personal data of the users and stop storage of data with companies by default.
The new Bill, if passed by the Parliament, would replace the current Information Technology Rules, which was notified in 2011.
Reportedly, the new bill would also address concerns raised by petitioners about personal data protection in connection with WhatsApp privacy policy.
