Sanchita Roy to take over as Head of Strategy at Havas Media Group

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the growth strategy for the group and leading strategic investments for its clients

Havas Media Group India will be reorganising and strengthening its team with Sanchita Roy taking over as Head of Strategy. Sanchita, who joined the group as Head of West to manage the overall Mumbai operations last year, is armed with over 19 years of experience in media planning and strategy.

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the growth strategy for Havas Media Group India and leading strategic investments for its clients. Sanchita will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group, India.

Sanchita comes with a vast experience in FMCG, Telecom, Tourism & Auto having worked across key global businesses such as Unilever, J&J, Beiersdorf, SC Johnson, Reckitt, AB InBev, Nissan, Tourism Australia and Vodafone and domestic businesses such as ParleAgro and Berger Paints to name a few. In her previous role, she was heading the strategy function for Omnicom India across both agency brands, OMD & PHD. She was also responsible for rolling out PHD’s strategic planning process, Source, in India and has several thought-leadership articles to her name. Her previous stints also include Wavemaker and Mindshare. Sanchita has been a recipient of coveted industry awards namely, Media Abbys, CMO Asia, Emvies and Campaign Asia Account Person of the Year.

Commenting on the re-organisation, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Havas Media Group India has won many new clients last year despite the slowdown and continues to keep the momentum this year too with many prestigious clients such as Dominos, CG Foods, Micromax and more. Our India offering is now a key contributor to the overall global pie and hence this is an important step towards strengthening our product portfolio. Sanchita’svast experience as a strategist makes her a perfect fit for this role and further bolsters our leadership team.”

Commenting on her new role, Sanchita Roy, Head of Strategy, Havas Media Group India said, “The last one year has been one of constant change across the world, especially so in the way consumers are interacting and engaging with brands. In my new role, the endeavour would be to understand these shifts and deliver Meaningful Media for our clients, using data, technology and content. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to adding value and partnering Havas Media Group India in its new growth journey.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)