Tech Mahindra names Mohit Joshi as MD & CEO designate

Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys where he was the President

The Board of Tech Mahindra announced Mohit Joshi as the MD & CEO designate of Tech Mahindra. Mohit will take over as MD & CEO when CP Gurnani retires on 19th December 2023. He will join Tech Mahindra well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time.

Mohit Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he was the President of the company. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software & consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses.

At Infosys, Mohit was Head of the Global Financial Services & Healthcare and Software businesses, which included Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI / Automation portfolio. Mohit also led Sales Operations and Transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He was also responsible for the company’s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.

Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.

In 2014, Mohit joined the prestigious Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Previously, Mohit has also held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).

Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment bank. Mohit has lived and worked in Asia, America and Europe and currently lives with his wife and two daughters in London.

T. N. Manoharan, Chairperson of the Tech Mahindra NRC said, “Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company”.

Commenting on his appointment, Mohit Joshi said, “Tech Mahindra’s growth journey has been remarkable. I am delighted to be joining the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to working closely with all the associates, partners, and customers to achieve new milestones, make a positive difference and #Risetogether.”

