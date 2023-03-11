Tech Mahindra names Mohit Joshi as MD & CEO designate
Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys where he was the President
The Board of Tech Mahindra announced Mohit Joshi as the MD & CEO designate of Tech Mahindra. Mohit will take over as MD & CEO when CP Gurnani retires on 19th December 2023. He will join Tech Mahindra well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time.
Mohit Joshi will join Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he was the President of the company. Mohit has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software & consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses.
At Infosys, Mohit was Head of the Global Financial Services & Healthcare and Software businesses, which included Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI / Automation portfolio. Mohit also led Sales Operations and Transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He was also responsible for the company’s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.
Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.
In 2014, Mohit joined the prestigious Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Previously, Mohit has also held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).
Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment bank. Mohit has lived and worked in Asia, America and Europe and currently lives with his wife and two daughters in London.
T. N. Manoharan, Chairperson of the Tech Mahindra NRC said, “Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company”.
Commenting on his appointment, Mohit Joshi said, “Tech Mahindra’s growth journey has been remarkable. I am delighted to be joining the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to working closely with all the associates, partners, and customers to achieve new milestones, make a positive difference and #Risetogether.”
Suhail Chandhok is the new CEO of U Mumba
Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:16 PM | 3 min read
Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Suhail Chandhok as the new CEO of U Mumba. As a main figure in the new direction of the club, Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the U Mumba franchise, as the three-time finalists and Pro Kabaddi Season 2 Champions enter their 10th year in PKL.
Hailing from 3 generations of sports, Suhail brings over a decade of experience in the world of sports and entertainment, both in India and overseas. From being a professional Cricketer to one of India’s leading faces and voices of Sport, Chandhok comes in as a successful sports entrepreneur and a leading figure in the evolution of Kabaddi over the last decade, with deep commitment to the development of youth talent across the country.
The 35 year old, who has been involved in sporting entities such as the IPL, PKL, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League, Hockey India League and the exciting Yuva Kabaddi Series amongst others, will take on responsibilities with immediate effect as the team look to build on the successes of the last 9 seasons with the ethos of unearthing some of the best young talent the Pro Kabaddi League has seen.
On his appointment, U Mumba team owner, Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are delighted to welcome Suhail to the U Mumba family, joining as CEO. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of Kabaddi and other sports in the country, Suhail will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the company. I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for U Mumba in our 10th year of the franchise and beyond.”
On becoming the CEO, Suhail Chandhok said, “U Mumba is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals. U Mumba has always unearthed, nurtured and promoted some of the best young sporting talent and I’m thankful to the management and Ronnie for the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward as we enter a new, exciting chapter for this team.”
Mrityunjay Kumar joins Zone Media as President, Business Development
He was previously General Manager - India at Publisher's Internationalé
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
AdTech, SaaS, digital and traditional media sales veteran Mrityunjay Kumar has joined Zone Media as President of its Business Development vertical. Kumar announced the news through a LinkedIn post: I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as President Business Development at Zone Media!"
Kumar who has over two decades of multifunctional experience has handled a wide array of roles within the industry.
He was previously General Manager - India at Publisher's Internationalé. Kumar has also worked for 9X Media, Bennett Coleman and Co., and Percept.
REPRESENT ropes in Anirudh Voleti as Head of Strategy
Voleti has played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 6:35 PM | 2 min read
REPRESENT, an artist management and representation company announced the appointment of Anirudh Voleti as the Head of Strategy. In his new role, Voleti will be responsible for developing high-impact strategies for artists as well as business growth. With over a decade of experience in the music industry, Voleti brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table.
He has worked closely with some of the most talented musicians in the industry, including Prateek Kuhad, Kamakshi Khanna, and Karsh Kale. He has also played a key role in the success of the formative years of OML, Big Bad Wolf, and is a founding member of the NH7 Weekender crew. Voleti's ability to identify, support, and back artists and their visions has been his greatest strength. From scaling artists from 30-person house gigs to 10,000+ people stand-alone shows, to building global careers for talents and curating mesmerizing festival finale experiences, he has always been at the forefront of the industry.
Commenting on his appointment, Anirudh Voleti said, "As the Head of Strategy, my focus will be on developing and implementing a comprehensive strategy that aligns with the company's vision and objectives. I believe that by fostering a culture of innovation, agility, and collaboration, we can unlock the full potential of the business and drive meaningful impact. I am excited to be part of this journey and contribute my expertise to help shape the future of the company. I'm looking forward to bringing my understanding and years of experience to build, grow, develop and lead the dreams of the amazing artists, team members, and entrepreneurs at REPRESENT."
Adding on, Aayushman Sinha, Founder &, CEO, REPRESENT, said, “‘’I believe Anirudh will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of our company. His expertise and strategic vision will be essential in identifying opportunities for growth, navigating the competitive landscape, and developing plans to optimize our operations. He has a proven track record of success in driving growth and profitability, and I have no doubt that he will make a significant contribution to our team. By working together, we know we will scale REPRESENT to newer heights”
Tejas Apte and Ankit Desai to helm ISA media forum
Apte will now be the lead for the ISA media forum while Ankit Desai will continue to be the co-chair
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 5:43 PM | 2 min read
Tejas Apte who heads media for Unilever in South Asia will now be the lead for the ISA media forum while Ankit Desai who is Head – of Media & Digital Marketing India & Global Centre of Excellence, Marico will continue to be the co-chair.
Commenting on the development Tejas Apte said, “The Indian media landscape is dynamic and exciting. This creates new opportunities for advertisers to engage with their consumers. I am excited to take the lead of ISA’s media forum and work towards greater engagement and creating new learning opportunities for all the constituents of ISA.”
With over 16 years of experience working with both the agency and brand sides, in his previous stint Tejas was working as the Global Media Director for Unilever, based out of Singapore, creating and executing media strategy for a host of global brands, leading the Branded Content Center of Excellence and Programmatic & Data Center of excellence.
Ankit Desai said, “In a rapidly changing media landscape, the ISA has a key role to play in helping members adapt to the latest trends and technologies. I believe that collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation are keys to success for our industry and I am committed to working with Tejas and the other members to achieve these goals.”
Ankit is an Industry veteran with 18 yrs. of rich experience working across brands, agencies, and Publishers like Marico, Hotstar, GroupM, and NDTV.
Confirming the development, Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and Raymond’s CEO said, “I congratulate Tejas and Ankit on their appointment as ISA Media forum Head and co-chair. With the inexorable growth in technology and the media landscape evolving quickly, there is a need to help the members keep abreast of the latest happenings in the advertising and marketing world with Ankit and Tejas in place, I am confident we have the leadership needed to drive positive change. With the support of ISA’s eminent Executive Committee and through global network of World Federation of Advertisers, the ISA Media Forum is uniquely positioned to make a difference”.
PropTiger.com hires Sridhar Srinivasan as National Sales Head
He has previously held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 3:30 PM | 3 min read
PropTiger.com, the country’s leading digital real estate brokerage company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sridhar Srinivasan as their National Sales Head. In his new role, Srinivasan will be responsible for driving the company's growth to new heights, leveraging his extensive experience in sales, distribution, product management, fintech, and value-added services.
PropTiger.com is owned by REA India, the country's largest full-stack real estate technology platform that also owns Housing.com and Makaan.com. The brand is highly regarded by its customers and has experienced exponential growth in recent years. Srinivasan's appointment comes at a critical juncture, as the company seeks to consolidate its leadership position in the highly competitive real estate market.
Srinivasan brings to the table a comprehensive business experience spanning over two and a half decades, with a proven track record in verticals such as insurance, e-commerce, and lending. He has held key positions in several eminent organizations, including MaxLife, Aegon, Indiamart, and Home Credit India, amongst others.
As National Sales Head, Srinivasan will be overseeing various aspects of the business, including building retail teams, developing innovative value-added services, and ensuring that the brand remains the preferred choice for customers. His appointment is a testament to PropTiger.com's commitment to attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr Vikas Wadhawan, Group CFO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com) & Business Head, PropTiger.com, said, ‘’We are thrilled to have Sridhar join our team, and we believe that he will play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing our business approach. As we continue to expand and grow, Sridhar’s remarkable credentials, extensive domain knowledge, and expertise will prove invaluable in driving our growth trajectory forward.’’
Speaking on his appointment, Sridhar Srinivasan, National Sales Head, PropTiger.com said, "I am excited to be joining PropTiger.com at a time when the company is experiencing phenomenal growth. It's an honour to be part of a brand that has the lineage of REA Group Australia, a global leader in digital real estate. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the success of the brand and to ensure that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to serving this company to my fullest potential and clocking numerous milestones along the way.”
A Science graduate from the reputed Osmania University, Sridhar went on to complete his MBA in fintech from BITS-Pilani. In his leisure time, he enjoys playing cricket, table tennis, learning about ancient Indian history and the Vedas
Harsha Razdan: dentsu’s man of the moment
As CEO-South Asia, Razdan will be driving growth opportunities and creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Harsha Razdan, dentsu's new CEO-South Asia, is a brand veteran in the true sense of the term. For over 25 years now, he has been working across global FMCG organisations in various leadership roles, charting paths for tech-driven transformation with his expertise.
At dentsu, Razdan will drive growth opportunities. According to his new boss Rob Gilby, CEO-APAC, Razdan will create a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.
In his current role at KPMG, he leads clients, sectors and the channels program as Head-Clients and Markets. Razdan joined KPMG in 2018 and has since been part of the Advisory Leadership Team. He is also responsible for shaping KPMG India's communication strategy.
An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Razdan started his career at Pepsico as General Manager-Marketing, and after about 8 years moved on to Hindustan Lever as Regional Sales & Customer Manager.
He was later with Accenture, first as Partner and then as Managing Director - Consumer Goods & Services, till 2018.
Based out of Mumbai, Razdan's role at dentsu sure seems to be exciting, and as he himself put it "can’t wait to get started".
Pepperfry appoints Kushal Budhia as Head - Furniture Business
In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s D2C private labels
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:19 PM | 2 min read
Pepperfry has appointed Kushal Budhia to the new role as the Head of Furniture.
He joined Pepperfry in 2021 as the Head of Corporate Strategy where he led the financial planning and analysis and Corp Dev activities for the company.
In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for scaling Pepperfry’s D2C private labels and expanding the marketplace. With his prior experience in the strategy domain, he will aim to drive the medium and long-term growth plans of the organization and build a sustainable profitable business.
Prior to joining Pepperfry, Kushal was the Head of Strategy at Barbeque Nation where he was instrumental in raising funds and steering the company to IPO.
Ashish Shah, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Pepperfry said, "Over the past decade Pepperfry has democratised the availability of Furniture and Home Goods in the country. Through its Omnichannel presence across 100+ towns and in-house supply chain capabilities, Pepperfry has built a vibrant one-stop platform for buyers and sellers to meet and transact. As we enter into a new phase where we look to harness these capabilities and grow the category in India, we are excited to bring in Kushal Budhia to lead our Furniture Marketplace. Kushal brings in a wealth of strategic and operating knowledge with prior expertise in running businesses at scale and he will use the same to define our future roadmap for the furniture marketplace at Pepperfry.”
Kushal Budhia, Head of Furniture, Pepperfry, said, "The consumer tech journey in India and worldwide has been very progressive. The changing consumption patterns of aspirational and affluent households have been largely driving growth in this market. Our marketplace with a strong network of merchants and House Brands provides a wide product portfolio that expands our catalogue to increase the addressable market. I am looking forward to building a robust framework that will help our business maximize the benefits from the current market opportunities.”
