Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador

Shubman Gill roped in as ambassador for G-SHOCK India
The association is in line with the brand's endeavour to deepen its connection with Gen Z and Millennials
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 2:23 PM | 2 min read
G-SHOCK India has announced its association with cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. "This monumental collaboration brings together G-SHOCK's 40 years of relentless dedication to crafting tough and trend-setting timepieces and Shubman Gill's embodiment of the 'spirit of toughness,' encompassing both physical resilience and mental fortitude," said the brand.
"We are delighted to welcome Shubman Gill to the global G-SHOCK family. His inspiring persona and unwavering determination resonate strongly with G-SHOCK's values, making him the perfect embodiment of our 'spirit of toughness.' Together, we aim to empower the youth, encourage them to embrace challenges, and foster an unyielding spirit of never giving up." said Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India.
The unveiling of this partnership features Shubman Gill, donning two iconic G-SHOCK all-black models – GA-2100-1A1DR and DW-5600BB-1DR.
With Shubman Gill as its driving force, G-SHOCK India is geared up to embark on an exciting new chapter, deepening its connection with the Gen Z and Millennials constant pursuit of innovation, style, and unmatched durability.
Talking about the association, Shubman Gill said, "It is an honour to be associated with G-SHOCK, a brand that has set the benchmark for durability and innovation in the world of timekeeping. For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base. I hope that this exciting inning with G-SHOCK turns into an unbeatable knock of innovation and excellence, with consumers at the winning end."
‘We are using regional media to reach Bharat’
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, shares insights on the auto brand's new campaign
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 24, 2023 10:56 AM | 3 min read
Volkswagen India has rolled out its new brand communication ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’, capturing the true emotion of owning a car with the line - ‘For those who are in love with driving, in love with motion’.
The new brand communication captures a 360° perspective emphasizing what it means to drive a Volkswagen. Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group with media planning by PHD, the new campaign takes a brand-first approach.
We caught up with Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, who spoke about the campaign’s idea and strategy. In its 15 years’ presence in India, the company has worked with DDB as its creative agency right from the beginning. Speaking on long-standing relationships, Gupta said both parties have their space to challenge each other and that’s how they have maintained to keep it going.
“15 years - a relationship by its core nature has its highs and lows. Any relationship, which is only ‘lovey-dovey’, doesn’t work. You have to fight and challenge each other. That is what the strength of the relationship has been. If we don’t like any work of DDB we challenge them, if they don’t like the direction that we are headed, they challenge us. And that’s how a partnership should be, and this has been the backbone of the longevity of the relationship.”
Speaking about the objective behind the film, he said, “In terms of brand awareness, we have reached a certain level with the kind of product portfolio that we offer, and the investments that we are planning to make. But the important thing was how do you drive this awareness into consideration, how do you make sure that the feeling of owning a Volkswagen is translated into customers. Today it is all about ‘jo dikhta hai, vo bikta hai’ but Volkswagen’s inherently values are inbuilt. Safety is not something that you can show through an infotainment system to customers, fun to drive is not something you can communicate through a film, these are things that you feel when you drive a Volkswagen.”
For the campaign, the company has a media plan consisting of a media budget bifurcated between TV, print, digital, OOH, and on-ground events. Gupta told us while digital has become important in recent times other mediums are also very important for them. The media budget is divided in a format where 25-30% on TV, similar in print, similar in digital, and the rest for events, OOH, etc. He said, “2020-2021 were special years, everyone went heavily digital and those were the avenues available. But now it has come back to normal, it cannot be heavily digitally focused. Digital is still very important to generate engagement.”
We asked Gupta about creating a balance between different marketing tactics. “When it comes to a brand, it has to be more content-based, the brand can only stay relevant if the content that you are putting out is relevant. When it comes to translating that entrust into the brand in sales, at the end of the day, we are selling products and services, it has to translate into better ROIs. At the end of the day, you have to have investments in performance marketing or tactical marketing.”
On an increase in auto purchases especially in the heartland, Gupta said, “The so-called Bharat were always aspirational people. In the last five years, they now have the resources and means to have those aspirations and that is why we see brands being present there. Your communication has to reach them. We are using regional media and have developed more touchpoints.”
Omnichannel builds a lot more brand love: Shuvadip Banerjee, ITC
The Chief Digital Marketing Officer of ITC Ltd. spoke at the Pitch CMO summit about creating an omnichannel experience and why it was important for brand building
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 8:29 AM | 3 min read
Omnichannel is a great strategy, asserted Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Ltd, at the recently-held Pitch CMO summit in Bengaluru. “We have consumers at the centre and whenever consumers are at the core of any strategic decision, it always yields a significant quantum of positive outcomes.”
Banerjee was speaking on ‘What is omnichannel experience and why is it important for brand building?’
According to Banerjee, because there is an angle of relevance, consistency and seamlessness, it's imperative that it will have a significant effect when it comes to brand building and commercial outcomes.
So why is omnichannel as a marketing strategy great? Banerjee explained that some statistics portrayed that some shoppers come back a number of times, average bill values being higher and there's a lot of advocacy that keeps getting built when it comes to an omni-channel way of working as well as the propensity for a consumer to get retained and hence the angle of loyalty.
He said, “When brands are trying to engage with them at every touch point in the journey, it's likely that you're going to build a stronger brand with a lot more brand love. Having said that, as an FMCG brand like ITC, not like a retailer who has an end-to-end view of the consumer, is it really an easy task when it comes to creating an omni-channel strategy?”
According to Banerjee, it's great in theory. “The engagements that you do with your consumers are not really very easy, especially when there are broken links. As a brand owner, you have an ability to influence and also harness information data to influence further is not always seamless as the word omni channel talks about. It talks about being a seamless consumer journey. So, at ITC we have actually imbibed the concept of omni-channel in various places. We have looked at omni-channel from a consumer care and consumer interaction perspective, commerce and content and brand building.”
In the overall traditional way of understanding consumers, there are a plethora of streams of information that are coming into any organization for that matter for any brand. “It's about how we synthesize and how do we utilize that further to take those important decisions to impact the consumer and hence your business through the journey.”
Further speaking about ITC’s D2C platform he explained that it has a multitude of touch points. For instance, ITC stores have their own website, it's also on ONDC, and on Amazon and Flipkart.
“Now all these touch points for a shopper with respect to ITC and its brands would send enough signals, which we would harness as customer data and will reutilize these in order to achieve acquisitions, retention experience and engaging with consumers even to the extent of building loyalty with the consumer.”
Lowe Lintas wins creative mandate for Eureka Forbes
The agency bagged the account after a multi-agency pitch
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 24, 2023 8:25 AM | 1 min read
Lowe Lintas won the creative mandate for home appliances brand Eureka Forbes' water purifier Aquaguard after competing with multiple agencies, exchange4media has learnt.
In November e4m reported that the company called for a creative pitch for its water purifier brand. The agency as well as the brand confirmed this association to e4m.
Aquaguard roped in Taproot Dentsu, now known as Dentsu Creative, in 2018 to handle its creative duties. However, when e4m reached out to Dentsu for confirmation, the agency said it is not the agency on record (AOR) for the brand and has done only a few projects for them.
The brand has Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador. The digital creative mandate is with FCB Kinnect.
Chandrayaan 3: Brands over the moon
Some of the best moment marketing posts on India's crucial lunar mission
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 4:01 PM | 6 min read
The nation is in a celebratory mood with its moon mission Chandrayaan 3 making its smooth landing on the lunar surface on the evening of August 23, 2023. The Pragyan rover is in pursuit of discovering water on the moon and is a vital feat for India's ambitious space research.
To celebrate this momentous episode in Indian space research history, netizens have taken to the internet to express their excitement, hopes and fears for the nation's lunar mission. Joining them are brands who have crafted creatives to mark the historic occasion and capture the emotions of the nation who have their eyes set on the moon. Here is our pick of some of the best Chandrayaan 3 moment marketing posts.
We thank the @isro team for their continuous service to take India to greater heights. #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/GCRzZW1wYs— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 23, 2023
3...2...1 ?— Thums Up (@ThumsUpOfficial) August 23, 2023
Excited about the Toofani landing at 6PM today?#Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3
Aaj Stars ki jagah Moon milega— Snapdeal (@snapdeal) August 23, 2023
??
#Chandrayaan3Landing #ISRO #MoonLanding #moonmission #moontoday #isroindia #Chandrayaan_3 #Chandrayaan3Mission pic.twitter.com/1Y64fPxg9Q
removed my rings to cross my fingers for chandrayaan 3's successful landing ? pic.twitter.com/5EW4oGTTEw— AJIO (@AJIOLife) August 23, 2023
Then: Chaand taaare tod lau?❤️?— boAt (@RockWithboAt) August 23, 2023
Now: Chaand pe mein hoke aau??
All the best to @isro and the whole nation for a successful landing today???
#Chandrayaan3
If Chandrayaan lands on the moon ?— magicpin (@mymagicpin) August 23, 2023
We’ll change our 50 FOOT Office Sign
from magicpin to magicISRO
@ IFFCO chowk Gurgaon ❤️?
QT & tell us what you’ll do if Chandrayaan 3
lands on the moon and WIN Food & Fashion
GOODIES AT 1/10th THE COST, just like the cost
of #Chandrayaan3 ?… pic.twitter.com/a03hRZnQiR
?️ Started from the bottom ?— Uber India (@Uber_India) August 22, 2023
.
.
.
.
? Now we’re (almost) here #Chandrayaan3 #isroindia @isro
me waiting for my me waiting for— Swiggy (@Swiggy) August 23, 2023
order to get delivered #Chandrayaan3
landing pic.twitter.com/HgVYxOjxfW
One small step for partners, one giant leap for pleasure-kind! ?— Durex India (@DurexIndia) July 16, 2023
Click the link to buy - https://t.co/UvF1SLDyg8#DurexRealFeel #Chandrayaan3 #NotACondom pic.twitter.com/UxcsjD7IuI
As #Chandrayaan3, the pride of India, approaches its moon landing, we are honoured to have been associated with Mission CHANDRA, which serves as a launchpad for the dreams of India by inspiring engineering college students to develop digital and physical models of the Launch… pic.twitter.com/i6qIKw4Bqz— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 22, 2023
dear @isro, all the best for Chandrayaan 3 landing today pic.twitter.com/MPWL5uO7vJ— zomato (@zomato) August 23, 2023
Hoping that ‘ek din’ to be today #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/j5z1HCxcow— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) August 23, 2023
Tere vaaste falak se mein chaand le aata par ab Chandrayaan waha land ho raha hai ??#Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) August 23, 2023
1.4 billion prayers being delivered! Whatever happens today, @isro you have already inspired an entire nation to come together & believe! ❤️?#Chandrayaan3Landing #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO #ISROMissions #IndiaOnTheMoon pic.twitter.com/vE4oZDC1fD
— Dunzo (@DunzoIt) August 23, 2023
we hope it's a match ??#Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/DXX06akJZG— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 14, 2023
sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 ❤️— zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2023
has someone put kala teeka on chandrayaan 3 yet or do i have to? pic.twitter.com/EqFm9VvaT0— Myntra (@myntra) July 14, 2023
us when Chandrayaan 3 takes off ? pic.twitter.com/HPu5Ii7Jw9— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 14, 2023
ICC ties up with Mastercard for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Mastercard has been onboarded as the Global Partner
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced its association with Mastercard, which has become a Global Partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India between 5 October and 19 November 2023.
In addition to the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window, Mastercard cardholders will be able to avail a number of benefits. These opportunities include the chance to meet cricket legends, get up close to the Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy and experience unique access on match days. Children of cardholders aged between 12-18 years will also have the chance to be a part of the flagbearer programme and there will be a wide range of offers for Mastercard cardholders on official ICC merchandise.
Mastercard's tie-up with the ICC highlights the brand's commitment to cricket and adds to the global technology company's prestigious international sports sponsorship portfolio which includes associations with the likes of UEFA Champions League and the PGA Tour.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to announce Mastercard as a global partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event of the one-day game. Mastercard brings its rich experience of sports partnerships to the table, and the ICC is looking forward to collaborating with a renowned global brand to bring many benefits to cricket lovers around the world.”
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mastercard, Raja Rajamannar said: “Cricket is a huge passion for millions of people across the globe, particularly in India and South Asia. We are excited to partner with the ICC for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, allowing us to bring fans closer to their passion for the sport. We’re dedicated to connecting our customers, cardholders and all cricket enthusiasts to priceless possibilities throughout the tournament.”
Scitron wants fitness enthusiasts to pave their own paths
The campaign features Kritarth Chauhan, National Callisthenics Champion
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 2:13 PM | 3 min read
Scitron’s newly launched ad campaign, "Suno Khudki, Karo Khudki," supports fitness enthusiasts on their journey to achieving their goals. The campaign aims to juxtapose the idea of how liberating choosing your own path of fitness is, regardless of what others may think.
The campaign features Kritarth Chauhan, National Callisthenics Champion (2020, 2022), who is continuously stuck in the loop of listening to society until one day he stops and decides to listen to his inner voice and pursue his passion, which is fitness, and choose Calisthenics as a career, and does not listen to the noise of society. He was aware of the fact that calisthenics is not a natural career option because it's not even an internationally recognised sport with no official competitions or private leagues. But he still went forward and listened to himself without knowing how it was going to turn out. He continues to listen to himself today, and Scitron continues to support such people.
The video is set to a motivational voiceover and empowering soundtrack and features visuals that artfully denote the dilemma and pathos. But once he breaks the continuity loop, that is when, in the video, you will see professional-level calisthenics shots and a confident Kritarth evolving, doing what he most likes.
Callisthenics is a full-body workout that can be done anywhere with no equipment. It's a very challenging sport. It's not just about being able to do a few tricks; it's about strength, endurance, and flexibility.
On the launch of the campaign Ravi Rohra, Founder of Scitron affirmed "We are excited to launch the 'Suno Khudki Karo Khudki' campaign and we believe that everyone has the potential to achieve their fitness goals, and Scitron helps them reach their full potential. The campaign is a great reminder to listen to your inner voice and to do your own thing, which is so important to lead a happy life."
On the association in the campaign Kritarth Chauhan said, "I am proud to be a part of the 'Suno Khudki Karo Khudki' campaign. I believe that calisthenics is a great way to get fit and healthy, and I want to encourage more people to try it out. I also want to raise awareness about the fact that calisthenics is a legitimate sport that deserves more recognition. Calisthenics currently lacks recognition in national or international competitions as a legitimate sport on the global stage. However, it is important for everyone to understand that this sport has its own set of regulations and is one of the most intense in existence. I'm hoping that this campaign will change people's opinions on calisthenics and lead to its eventual entry into the Olympics. If that happens, I'm sure Scitron will undoubtedly be there to support me."
The campaign has received a resoundingly positive response from followers and viewers. The campaign has garnered over 5M views and hundreds of personal stories from fitness enthusiasts. Scitron has taken the high road by featuring these stories on their website, giving them the respect they deserve. Moreover, they aim to seek authentic stories from individuals who have embraced their true calling and pursued their passions.
The campaign has also inspired many people to start their own fitness journeys. In the comments section, users have shared their goals and how the campaign has helped them stay motivated. These stories will show you what is possible and get you pumped up.
