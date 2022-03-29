Stashfin appoints Havas Media Group India as Media AOR

Neo-banking company Stashfin has appointed Havas Media Group India as its media AOR.

Going forward, Havas Group India will be handling the integrated mandate of Stashfin, including Creative, Media, Performance Marketing, Digital and Content Strategy, Social Media and Influencer Marketing.

Manas Lahiri, MD, Havas Creative India, and Uday Mohan, President & Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India, will jointly lead the mandate.

Shruti Aggarwal, Co-founder, Stashfin, said, “At Stashfin, we have always followed a customer-centric approach to provide unique and relevant services leading to greater financial freedom and inclusion, and we strongly believe in the power of integration. We found Havas Group India to be in sync with our vision and growth plans. Their integrated capabilities coupled with market expertise made them the right choice for us to drive the brand. We look forward to their contributions in this critical phase of our growth journey.”

Gaurav Nijhawan, Vice President - Marketing, Stashfin, said, “We’re building a unique brand, a brand that has a strong purpose of driving financial inclusion as well as financial freedom. I also feel fintech needs to be seen as an easy and accessible place. Havas Group India can certainly help us deliver on that front. Stashfin is growing at a rapid pace, and a partner like Havas Group India will surely help us in our journey given their integrated creative and media offerings.”

Commenting on the win, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “It is indeed a delight for us to win the integrated mandate of Stashfin, as it not only showcases our prowess as an integrated Village in India but also enables us to deliver on the client/customer-centric model seamlessly. Using Havas Media’s Meaningful Media Experience (Mx) approach and Converged tool, we will be able to connect the brand with the right audiences at the right time whilst securing a strong brand presence in the market for them. Stashfin’s unique proposition and innovative approach, along with the Havas Group’s integrated expertise, its ethos of creating Meaningful Brands, will drive the brand’s journey to greater heights.”

