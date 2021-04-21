Samyukta Ganesh Iyer steps down as Head of Marketing at Baskin Robbins
Iyer joined Basking Robbins in 2019
Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Head of Marketing, Baskin Robbins, has stepped down. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Iyer joined Basking Robbins in 2019. Prior to that, she has served stints at Abbott India as Senior Marketing Manager and at Unilever as Innovations and Insights Lead, where she handled brands like Lakme and Vaseline.
Iyer holds an MBA in Marketing from SIES College of Management Studies Mumbai. Her next move is yet not known.
