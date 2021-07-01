Samyukta Ganesh Iyer joins Kaya Ltd as VP and Head of Marketing

In the past she has been part of brands like Asian Paints, Frooti, Appy, Digene, Vaseline, Lakme and Baskin Robbins.

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, who recently stepped down as Head of Marketing at Baskin Robbins, has joined Kaya Limited as VP and Head of Marketing. She will also be a member of the management committee of the organisation.

Iyer is a Cannes award winning marketing professional with 14 years of experience in sales and marketing across F&B, Beauty, Healthcare and Paints.

