Samyukta Ganesh Iyer joins Kaya Ltd as VP and Head of Marketing

In the past she has been part of brands like Asian Paints, Frooti, Appy, Digene, Vaseline, Lakme and Baskin Robbins.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 10:25 AM
Samyukta Iyer

Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, who recently stepped down as Head of Marketing at Baskin Robbins, has joined Kaya Limited as VP and Head of Marketing. She will also be a member of the management committee of the organisation.

Iyer is a Cannes award winning marketing professional with 14 years of  experience in sales and marketing across F&B, Beauty, Healthcare and Paints.

 She has in the past worked on and successfully contributed to driving the businesses of globally renowned brands such as Asian Paints, Frooti, Appy, Digene, Vaseline, Lakme and  Baskin Robbins. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Baskin robbins Lakme Samyukta Ganesh Iyer Kaya Ltd Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
TILT

TIlt Brand Solutions named AOR for The Pink Foundry
1 hour ago

ajay kakar

'#JumpForHealth wanted people to prioritise their health while helping someone walk again'
3 hours ago

Boby Paul

We're expecting at least 25% growth over last year: Boby Paul, Manorama Online
5 hours ago