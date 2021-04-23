CRIC

Dettol Laundry Sanitizer, Itch Guard, Vimal Elaichi enter top 10 brands' list: BARC W15

Reckitt continues to top the list of top ten advertisers, whereas Lizol continues to be the leading brand

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 9:22 AM
BARC

Reckitt continued to lead the top ten advertisers space for week 15, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (India) data, while HUL maintained its second spot. On the brand side, Lizol too continued to be the biggest brand this week as well.

This week’s top ten brands category witnessed some new entrants including Dettol Laundry Sanitizer, Itch Guard Cream, and Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala. 

Reckitt (India) registered 277055 insertions, followed by Hindustan Lever on the second position with 231910 insertions. Meanwhile, Cadbury India bagged the third spot this time with 44166 insertions and Brooke Bond Lipton India stood on the fourth spot with 37645 insertions. Godrej Consumer Products and Pepsi Co grabbed fifth and sixth position with 32999 insertions and 30802 insertions respectively. 

On the other hand,  ITC ltd, Procter & Gamble and Lakme Lever Ltd bagged seventh, eighth and ninth positions with 29983 and 27863 insertions respectively. Whereas Pond's India stood at number tenth with 26232 insertions.  

This week also, Lizol continued to lead the top ten brand list. The brand registered 26526 insertions followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps on the second spot with 22770 insertions. 

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid bagged the third spot with 21968 insertions followed by Dettol Intense Cool Soap on the fourth spot with 15869 insertions. On the other hand, new entrant Dettol Laundry Sanitizer in this week stood at number five with 15090 insertions. Meanwhile, Dermi Cool jumped on number six this week from number nine and registered 13675 insertions. Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Itch Guard Cream and Lalithaa jewellery bagged seventh, eighth, and ninth spot with 13303, 12538, and 12353 insertions respectively.  Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala is another new entrant in the top ten brands this week which registered 12220 insertions.

