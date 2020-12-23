CRIC

Ad Club Madras-e4m webinar today: Panel to discuss resetting ad expectations for 2021

Experts will delve into the key learnings of 2020 and how brands plan on aligning ad spends in the new normal

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 9:38 AM
adclub

The Advertising Club of Madras, in association with the exchange4media Group, is organising a webinar on '2021: Resetting Advertiser and Advertising expectations', where experts will delve into key learnings of 2020 and how brands are preparing to align ad spends in the new normal in 2021.

Speakers on this panel include Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Head Marketing, Baskin Robbins; Vishwajeet Parashar, CMO, Bajaj Capital; BK Shankaranarayan, CEO Viveks; Rajesh Ramaswamy, Co-founder, The Script Room; Meera Iyer, Business Head, Dr Vaidya’s; and Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 communications, Ogilvy.

The panel will reflect on the many lessons that 2020 leaves us with. They will also speak on how brand ad spends have realigned and how digital has become a bigger, safer bet.

To register for this webinar, follow this link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RKX_3OnpRV2qRG_ZW_uF_g?fbclid=IwAR0BO6JLY7hq-8nee4m99iT-Tk3kjGeY43HBdif4aM3pTcbh_htjMUzPmpU

