What brands expect from media and PR
At the PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit, a panel of industry experts shared insights on how media, public relations, and corporate communication fulfill the brand's purpose
The PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit saw an interesting discussion between Rohit Bansal, Reliance Group Head of Communication, Reliance Industries Limited, and Ruhail Amin, Editor, Businessworld, and exchange4media on how public relations, media, and corporate communication are interconnected.
Before beginning the conversation, Amin shared how Bansal after experiencing some golden years in journalism entered corporate communication.
Bansal was requested to elaborate more on how Public Relations which was on the fringe, entered gradually into the corporate ecosystem and how it defines the inside story of the corporate and public relation world. Taking forward the conversation Bansal mentioned how he started his career back in 1992 with Times of India and further associated with Career 18, Zee Business, and Financial Express. He said that a decade or two back, it was easier to get the contacts of the ministers, secretaries, or principal secretaries, but today journalists have to go through media agencies, and corporate communication teams at the field levels and the headquarters to finally talk to the CXO. Besides following the structured way of communication, a journalist could also follow the disintermediation process to get the quotes in the stipulated time.
Further focusing more on the factors the brand must look into before hiring any agency, Bansal said, “It is just like what requires for any individual to be in the team, they have to show up, they have to be available at the time when we require them. To meet what brand demands, agencies must think like brands and entrepreneurs.” However, it is hard to find the kind of involvement the brand expects from media agencies. He also mentioned how a crisis can be converted into an opportunity that could differentiate brands in the market. Talking more in the discourse of what kind of environment Reliance industries has built over the years to communicate with the external world, Bansal said, “In Reliance industries, we have the most senior person working who runs his own agency, we have opted the hybrid mode which is more solution oriented.”
Discussing more what Founding Partner, First Partner, Atul Ahluwalia, mentioned in the panel discussion about how PR and media both are given the same connotation and judged on the same parameters ignoring the fact that the PR is more business-oriented, Ruhail requested Bansal to elaborate how media is no more remain confined and have started impacting brands and business in the current scenario. Bansal clearly stated that there is no difference between media, business, and brand custodianship. Also, brands must take the charge of their custodianship.
He also mentioned that there is a lot of proliferation dealing with media and journalists and how the brands would be dealing with the new AI-based concepts like ChatGPT. Before closing the conversation, Ruhail requested Bansal to elaborate on what Bansal mentioned earlier that people should be deserving before they talk about the seat at the high table, Bansal, said, “How actively brands are performing to meet the audience demands stands them out in the clutter of market and specify them as a deserving brand.”
Before closing the conversation Bansal explained how pushing a brand narrative not only helps brands in maintaining credibility in the market but also humanise the goal the brands try to achieve through the concept of Public relation. Bansal also elaborated on the ideal equation that the journalist and PR must maintain while covering stories. The story must be covered in a way that should state a balanced narrative and a clear representation of the facts shared by the brands.
Intellectual capital is the new wealth of organizations: Dr Navneet Anand
In his keynote address at the e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 40 Under 40 Summit, Dr Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications talks about his own experiences in the communications profession
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 2:59 PM | 2 min read
The world of PR and Corp Comm has evolved a lot over the years. It has become an integral part of a support system for brands. At the e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 40 Under 40 Summit, Dr Navneet Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting gave a keynote address and talked about the integrity and intricacies of being in the communications profession.
Through examples of his own experiences and how he began his journey in GreyMatters, he explained the challenges that come along in this profession and how you find meaning in what you do.
Anand talks about intellectual capital and how it is an extremely important part of the PR and Corp Comm industry. “The intellectual capital is the new wealth of organizations. There are many who look down upon our industry as something which is frivolous. We do come across many people questioning the integrity, the methodology, the ideas, and the campaigns. They think we only go to journalists, pay some money, and then come back and make merry with our partners (clients). That's not true."
"This gentleman called Carl Eric created a theory of knowledge capital, in which he spoke about customer capital, structural capital, and human capital. We have to realize that we are the human capital. It is our capital, our competence, our knowledge, our pride and our ideation, which will make organizations grow.”
He cited examples from his youth, his political campaigns and associations with companies like DuPont, which have shaped GreyMatters and brought in them a sense of integrity, confidence and pride for the communications profession.
Lastly, he says, “As millennials, you must understand, where we come from: starting with the classical PR, which was more people to people, personalized, defined audiences to conventional PR organization to organization and media-centric. And now today, in contemporary PR where your audiences are diverse, they want to communicate with the brand directly and so on and so forth. You have a huge challenge in front of you.”
Kaizzen elevates Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian
Pavithran has been promoted to Group President and Subramanian to the Head - North India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 12:33 PM | 3 min read
In a bid to strengthen its leadership, Kaizzen, a leading integrated communications agency, announces the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran as Group President and Prashant Subramanian as the Head - North India. The announcement comes as the first step towards accomplishing the vision of expanding the agency’s national and international footprint. Earlier, Nikhil, based in Mumbai, was in-charge of operations in Western India while Prashant handled the Delhi market for Kaizzen.
Nikhil and Prashant will continue to work closely with Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen. Announcing the new leadership, Vineet Handa said, “I am delighted to announce the elevation of Nikhil Pavithran and Prashant Subramanian as Group President and Head North India, respectively. Both have been instrumental in Kaizzen’s meteoric rise, and I know that they will do everything in their power to grow Kaizzen to greater heights. I wish Nikhil and Prashant the very best for their new roles.”
With Kaizzen for over 5 years, Nikhil joined the agency as Vice President in the Mumbai office and rose to the position of Group President in 2021 holding the global mandate for Kaizzen.
Commenting on this development, Nikhil Pavithran said, “It is a matter of great honour for me to have been a part of Kaizzen’s growth over the last couple of years. I look forward to leading its talented team in increasing the company’s national and international footprint. As the Group President, I am excited to work towards Kaizzen’s holistic expansion, providing opportunities for its people, and diversification of the agency’s client portfolio across varied sectors.” With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.
On the other hand, Prashant joined Kaizzen in 2018 as Director Client Servicing and rose to become Vice President in 2021. In his current role, Prashant will hold the mandate for strengthening Kaizzen’s presence in Northern India.
Speaking about this announcement, Prashant Subramanian said, “As the communication industry is subject to constant evolution, we aspire to leverage new-age technology and communication platforms to create newer opportunities Kaizzen’s Stakeholders. Their trust in us has been integral in this journey, and we look forward to their support in helping Kaizzen achieve greater heights in the future.”
“It has been a privilege to be part of this journey with Kaizzen and I look forward to working closely with the management and team to expand our portfolio across North.”, Prashant added.
Prashant has 17 years of experience in brand & product marketing and communications across various sectors.
Meet e4m PR & Corp Comm's Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022
The achievers were chosen from over 250 nominations
The 4th edition of exchange4media’s ‘Top 100 Influential Game Changers 2022’ list was announced on February 1, 2023, in a grand event at The Leela Ambience Gurugram. The list recognised and honoured 100 + people from the PR and Corp Comm industry who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their hard work, vision, leadership skill and clout.
The PR and corporate communications industry is an ever-evolving one. It navigates not only changing trends in communication and technology but also strives to roll out strategies that cater to a wide spectrum of audience. It is, therefore, only just to recognise and acknowledge how PR and corporate communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise.
The top 100 awardees were chosen and shortlisted from over 250 nominations received following a robust internal auditing process by exchange4media’s editorial team.
This is a list and not a ranking.
Here are the Top 100 Influential Game Changers:
Announcing the trailblazers of e4m PR & Corp Comm’s 40 Under 40 2022
The winners were chosen from over 120+ nominations
Exchange4media group has unveiled the winners of the 4th edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Awards. These awards identified the next-generation leaders (professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers, achievers) - under 40 years of age – in the communication industry who, with their undaunting zeal and unflinching dedication, overcame all odds to become trailblazers.
Braving the odds and rising above has been the mantra that Public Relations and Corporate Communications professionals have sworn by during time of crisis. This prestigious and elite award is an attempt to recognise the fundamental role played by communication professionals in order to firewall a brand’s image.
The winners were chosen from over 120+ nominations and were selected by the members of the jury based on a number of parameters, including leadership/ mentorship skills, such statements of accomplishments as growth and recognitions, future potential and proven contribution to the industry.
This is a list and not a ranking.
Here's the complete list:
Gear up for the 4th edition of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit & Awards 2022
The day-long summit will be followed by a glittering award ceremony on February 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 31, 2023 10:31 AM | 2 min read
The wait is over! On February 1, 2023, over 40 professionals (under the age of 40) of the PR and Corp Comm industry will recognise and honour the next generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward looking vision. The 4th edition of the annual e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 that will be held on-ground at Leela Ambience, Gurugram, is going to be an event to remember.
The day-long summit will bring together stalwarts and experts from across the PR and Corp Comm fraternity to deliberate, discuss and engage in enlightening discussions and discourses on relevant topics, issues and subjects. The theme of this year's summit is “The Era of Millennials in PR” and the agenda features four panel sessions and five keynote addresses.
Adfactors PR is the event's 'Presenting Partner'. The 'Powered By' partners of the event are Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Kaizzen and Candour Communications, and 'Gold Partners' are Concept BIU, 80 dB Communications and Godrej.
The panel sessions will delve into topical topics, like:
- Importance of Digital PR in brand promotion – Speakers: Anand Prakash, Senior Group Head, Adfactors PR; Akanksha Jain, Head- Public Relations & Corporate Communications, Bharatpe; Kritika Padhy, Account Director , 80 dB communications; Bhawna Gupta, Director, Client Relations, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Moderator: Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor BW Businessworld & Exchange4media
- What has been the success of PR agencies when they expand into regional market – Speakers: Nikita Nanda, Vice President, Adfactors PR; Karishma Sain, CEO, Goodword Media; Naina Jha, Associate Director, Grey Matters; Moderator: Rishu Singh, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Fortis Healthcare Limited
- How to make the youth industry ready? - Speakers: Ayushi Arora, CEO and Founder, Media Corridor; Madhvi Chaudhary, PR Manager, Media Mic; Neha Gupta, AVP, Value360Communication;
Moderator: Shrabasti Mallik, exchange4media
- Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation – Speakers: Gehna Sawhney, Director - Communications, India & Europe, Pitney Bowes; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communication; Tehseen Zaidi, Head Communications, Syngenta; Moderator: Ruchika Jha, exchange4media
The keynote speakers will include Dr Navneet Anand, Founder & Director, GreyMatters Communications & Consulting; Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder and Director, Media Mantra; Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. Wadhwani Foundation; Sanjeev Handa, Sr. Vice President and Head of PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki Ltd; and Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partner, First Partners. There will also be a firside chat session featuring Rohit Bansal, Group Head of Communications, Reliance Industries Limited.
The event will simulcast on YouTube and exchange4media's social media handles.
Cuemath appoints Lipika Kapil as Director & Head of Global PR-Comm
Prior to this, Lipika managed communications for Koo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 2:55 PM | 2 min read
Cuemath has announced the appointment of Lipika Kapil as Director and Head-Global PR & Communications. Based in Bengaluru, she will set up the communications function and lead the PR and communications efforts for Cuemath across key markets - India, MENA and the US. She will report to Varun Jha, Chief Marketing Officer, Cuemath.
Prior to joining Cuemath, Lipika managed communications for Koo.
On the appointment, she said, “EdTech is one of the exciting industries in the startup sector and I am thrilled to be part of a mission and vision driven brand like ‘Cuemath’. What excites me the most is Cuemath’s sharp focus on teaching math as a life skill, beyond academic excellence and its ‘student-centred’ learning approach which offers a unique opportunity for storytelling. Another exciting aspect of the role will be to anchor communications across international markets and power the brand’s marketing initiatives that aim to take Cuemath closer to our customers across the globe. It's my pleasure to join the business at this juncture and play a critical part as Cuemath commences the next phase of its journey.”
Varun Jha, Chief Marketing Officer, Cuemath said, “As Cuemath aims for global expansion, we see Marketing and Brand Communications as one of the important business pillars for the company. Therefore, the role of PR and communications becomes more important than ever. With Lipika’s experience of managing PR and communications for a variety of brands across industries, her role will be beneficial in designing and implementing PR strategies for Cuemath across markets. She, along with her team, will also support strategic brand and marketing initiatives as the organization expands further. I am delighted to have Lipika on board and wish her a fantastic stint at Cuemath.”
Rozelle Laha joins HT Media as Head – Corp Comm and Corp Affairs
Prior to this, Laha was Associate Director – Corporate and Strategic Communications at CoinSwitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 11:55 AM | 1 min read
Rozelle Laha has joined HT Media Ltd as Head – Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. In this role, she will be leading communications and corporate affairs for the group.
Laha is a business journalist turned communications specialist with over 12 years of industry experience. She has worked as a journalist with several publications, including Hindustan Times, Mint, The Ken, Fortune India, and others, and managed communications mandates across FMCG and emerging technology spaces.
Prior to this, Laha was Associate Director of Corporate and Strategic Communications at CoinSwitch.
