SkinQ gets Meera Iyer as the new CEO and Co-founder

SkinQ has announced the appointment of Meera Iyer as the new CEO and Co-founder. Meera has over 17 years of leadership experience across domains like FMCG, consumer internet businesses, and verticals like sales, brand, and marketing.

Prior to SkinQ, Meera served as the Business Unit Head for the RPSG Group (Dr Vaidya’s), where she steered the brand through a post-acquisition phase and readied it for relaunch. She also served as the CMO and Business Head (OTC & Private Label, Offline Stores) for Medlife, India’s leading online healthcare technology platform, where she played a pivotal role in doubling the business within two years.

Meera’s career includes a tenure as the CMO at bigbasket, during which she significantly expanded the Private Label business to 25 cities and achieved substantial topline growth. Furthermore, she spent nine years at Unilever, last as the Regional Brand Manager for Dove and Pears. With her vast experience and proven ability to drive business growth, Meera is well-equipped to guide SkinQ through its next growth phase and towards profitability.

Dr. Chytra V Anand, Founder of SkinQ, expressed her delight at the appointment, saying, “I am thrilled to welcome Meera Iyer as our new CEO and Co-founder. Her exceptional leadership abilities and deep understanding of the consumer internet market, particularly FMCG and personal care products, make her the perfect candidate to lead SkinQ’s growth phase. We both share a vision of providing holistic and effective skincare solutions specifically designed for people with skin of colour. Meera’s expertise will undoubtedly expedite SkinQ’s journey towards a leadership position in the dermo cosmetic industry.”

Adding further, Meera Iyer, CEO & Co-Founder of SkinQ said, “It's a great honour for me to step into the role of CEO and Co-founder at SkinQ. Dr. Chytra V Anand's trailblazing commitment to creating high-quality, dermatologist-formulated skincare solutions is truly inspiring. Recognising that 'Skin of Colour' represents over two-thirds of the world population, yet current products are often formulated for Caucasian skin, Korean skin presents a unique opportunity for us. I am excited to steer SkinQ in addressing this gap, offering expert-created formulations that are truly attuned to the needs of our target market”.

Since beginning its operations in January 2022, SkinQ has gained considerable recognition within the Indian dermo cosmetic industry, offering 14 products specifically for treating common Indian skin problems like Pigmentation, Acne & Sensitive skin. The brand has received numerous prestigious awards, including being named as one of the “Top 5 Sunscreens” by Vogue Beauty Festival and “Top 4 Sunscreens” by Elle Beauty Awards.

Founded by Dr Chytra Anand, who has deep domain knowledge and marked insight of Indian skin having worked with over 1,50,000 clients, SkinQ is akin to having a dermatologist in a bottle. Dr Anand is also the founder of Kosmoderma Clinics, is a technology committee member and expert at the International Skin of Colour society, and represents India at the World Congress of Anti-Ageing. With outstanding results in registered clinical trials and its emphasis on outstanding skin feel, SkinQ stands out as the only D2C brand in this space.

