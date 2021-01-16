How has Covid reshaped the marketing funnel? Find out from the experts at e4m Conclave

The panel for January 18 will comprise Shivam Ranjan, Deepali Naair, Saurabh Varma and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer. Vani Gupta Dandia will be the Session Chair

exchange4media will be hosting the 20th edition of its flagship event, e4m Conclave, on January 18. As always, this year too, the Conclave will have industry leaders from across the world participating in the event and enlightening the audiences with their insights and understanding of the market.

Covid has induced fundamental, long-term changes in the customer engagement business and Conclave this year aims to explore the shifts in the marketing practices that are here to stay. And so, the umbrella theme for the event is ‘Mutation of Marketing DNA’.

Mark Read, Global CEO, WPP, and Per Pedersen, Founder and Creative of By The Network, will be Keynote Speakers. Kent Wertime Co-CEO Ogilvy Asia-Pacific, and Preeti Reddy, CEO South Asia, Kantar Insights, will be the other speakers.

Another highlight of Conclave this year will be an interesting panel discussion with some of the best-known names in the marketing industry. The topic of the discussion will be ‘How did Covid reshape the marketing funnel?’.

The Covid pandemic has pushed the walls for the marketing industry more than any sector. Marketers had to re-write the rules to reach out to the consumers. The panel aims to explore these changes in the world of marketing.

On the panel will be Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, Motorola India; Deepali Naair, CMO, IBM India & South Asia; Saurabh Varma, CMO, Inox Leisure Ltd., and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Head of Marketing, Baskin Robbins. Vani Gupta Dandia, Founder, CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners, will be the Session Chair.

The discussion is scheduled to start at 5.30 pm.

