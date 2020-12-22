S Swaminathan elevated as Executive Director of Group Strategy

R K SWAMY HANSA announced the elevation of S Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO of Hansa Customer Equity (Hansa Cequity), as Executive Director – Group Strategy, from January 1 2021, to build a ‘Total Digital’ blue-print and drive integration of its offerings for the benefit of Clients.

Swaminathan is an engineering and management graduate with three decades of work experience having worked on both sides - Marketing Communications as well as Technology & Analytics. Commenting on his new role, Swaminathan said “It has been a remarkable journey and experience for me in building Hansa Cequity. The Group is exceptionally patient, and I was able to build the competence and client base without ever having to answer awkward questions from investors. I have personally grown and am proud of what we have built. It is time to move to the next level, and bring more integrated solutions to clients in this challenging market.”

Commenting on the appointment, Srinivasan K Swamy, Chairman of R K SWAMY HANSA Group said: “We recognized very early the rising adoption of technology and analytics in marketing and were first off the block 13 years ago on this journey. R K SWAMY HANSA aims to be at the forefront of the integration of marketing communications, technology, digital and analytics. We recently opened our office in Singapore and have a presence in the US. We plan to take our offering across geographies as the blueprint gets ready.”

Said Shekar Swamy, Group CEO: “Hansa Cequity has a strong client portfolio, professional talent, and an experienced management team led by Neeraj Pratap Sangani as COO at the helm. The company is well recognised by clients in Martech & Analytics in India. We have built strong capability across multiple disciplines in the Group. We have a compelling offering to add value to clients and their brands globally, in an increasingly technology, data-rich & digital first world. Swami is the ideal leader for this. He will continue to be on the board of Hansa Cequity and provide strategic direction to Hansa Cequity.”

R K SWAMY HANSA offers multi-discipline services through R K SWAMY BBDO Advertising & Creative services, R K SWAMY Media, R K SWAMY Integrated Digital, Hansa Research, Hansa Medcell Continuing Medical Education and Hansa Events/Activation.