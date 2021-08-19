Rubeena Singh steps down as CEO of iProspect

Sources say that Singh is with the agency till mid-October

Rubeena Singh has stepped down as CEO of Dentsu's digital-first end to end media agency iProspect after four years. As per reliable sources, Singh is with the agency till mid-October. Sources also claimed that she is unlikely to join another agency for now. Singh will be replaced by Vinod Thadani who joins as CEO of iProspect and Chief Digital Growth Officer at Dentsu Media Group.

exchange4media reached out to Singh for comments but didn't receive a response at the time of filing this story.

Sources confirmed that Singh was offered a larger role in the organisation but she chose to move out of the agency and in her new role is expected to be part of either a media house or a brand.

Singh joined the company in December 2016 as CEO, handling Sales, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Planning and P&L for the agency. At iProspect, she led a team of 250 and was responsible for growing and retaining the agency's leadership.

Prior to iProspect, Singh was COO of Network18's Moneycontrol and was in charge of Product, Sales, Marketing, Operations, Strategy, Planning and P&L. She has held leadership roles at Forbes India, CNBC TV18, CNBC Awaaz, IBN 7 and IBN Lokmat.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)