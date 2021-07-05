Priyanka Sinha Jha named SVP & Head of SpotboyE

She will lead and mentor the editorial team and introduce the best in class practices for successfully executing the editorial strategy

9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalist Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. Vice President & Head of Spotboy. With a career spanning over 20 years, Priyanka brings with her a rich experience in creating and executing editorial strategy, content creation & curation, and striking alliances & partnerships across digital, print and television platforms.

Prior to joining 9X Media, Priyanka has worked in key positions in varied media ecosystems - from Screen, Hotstar, Star India and Network18 to The Indian Express, Hindustan Times and Magna Publications.

At SpotboyE, Priyanka will lead and mentor the editorial team and introduce the best in class practices for successfully executing the editorial strategy. She would also be responsible for the growth and monetization of the portal, build alliances and partnerships across digital, print and television platforms and for creation of engaging content that would resonate with the users.

Commenting on joining 9X Media, Priyanka Sinha Jha said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of the young and vibrant team at 9X Media and am really looking forward to work under the dynamic leadership of Pradeep Guha, a trailblazer and pioneer in the media and entertainment industry. SpotboyE is an extremely promising venture and it has always been ‘The’ destination for news about the entertainment industry. The pandemic has created disruption across all industries. It’s interesting the way people are now consuming and engaging with media and content. This new normal is here to stay. Hence creation and curation of innovative content to quickly adapt to this new normal, is the need of the hour! I look forward to working with the talented team at SpotboyE and 9X Media taking it to higher levels of engagement and relevance.”

