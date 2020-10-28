Pawan Soni quits as VP, Head of Programming & Marketing, National Geographic

As per sources, Mili Kapoor, AVP, Marketing and Brand Strategy, National Geographic, has also stepped down

Pawan Soni, VP, Head of Programming & Marketing has moved on from National Geographic - a joint venture between The Walt Disney and National Geographic Society. Sources in the industry further confirmed that Mili Kapoor, AVP, Marketing and Brand Strategy, National Geographic, has also stepped down. Kapoor is believed to have resigned and is serving her notice period.

However, neither Star India nor Soni and Kapoor replied to our emails or calls.

Soni joined National Geographic in 2018 and worked for over two years. At Nat Geo, Soni was responsible for overall P&L and building the network's content and marketing strategy along with overall business affairs. He spearheaded many campaigns involving various ministries dealing with central and state-level ministers while managing political sensitivities.

Soni was the commercial head at Fox Network Group Asia and AVP Marketing and brand solutions at Fox International Channels. Prior to taking up the role at Fox International Channels, he was working as Manager and Sr Manager marketing/ trade at National Geographic Channel in 2011.

In his previous roles, Soni worked with J Walter Thompson Worldwide and Promodome Communications.

Kapoor, who joined in 2019, was managing all aspects of brand building for National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo Wild, including consumer marketing, trade marketing, brand strategy, public relations and corporate communications.