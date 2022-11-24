Pawan Soni joins Fuel Content India as Chief Business Officer

FCB Group India’s content production arm- Fuel Content, has announced the appointment of Pawan Soni as Chief Business Officer. He will lead the FCB Group India’s content production business and develop capabilities to offer full-funnel content solutions to their clients.

Pawan, who brings with him 18 years of management experience to the role, will be reporting to FCB India’s CEO Debarpita Banerjee. He is a seasoned professional with a depth of experience across content and marketing as well most recently at his own content agency, ThumbThamba Media, where he works with brand owners and agencies to create digital content while helping brands build their content strategies to solve business problems.

He was previously head of content and marketing verticals for Disney’s Fox portfolio in India, where he managed brands like National Geographic and Fox life. Before joining National Geographic, he was with JWT and worked on GSK’s consumer healthcare portfolio with brands like Horlicks & Iodex. The move underlines FCB Group India’s effort to offer their clients best-in-class content solutions across myriad production formats and platforms.

Speaking on the appointment, Debarpita Banerjee, CEO of FCB India and Fuel Content, said, “ I have known Pawan for more than a decade and have worked with him closely in different roles across different organisations. I have always been a fan of his ability to unknot any situation and find a shining solution. As a force, he always moves forward, and as Fuel expands its offerings and expertise to our clients and moves into its next phase of operations, I am confident that Pawan will be able to steer this unit to new and exciting heights.”

On the appointment, Pawan said, “This is an amazing opportunity, and I am excited to work alongside super talented folks at FCB Group India to produce even more creative stories and engaging content of the highest quality. I believe that great production is where creativity and curiosity go hand in hand with problem-solving, which allows us to create customised solutions every time for clients’ storytelling needs. I’m looking forward to leading and growing Fuel Content into a modern production company that fuses agility, creativity, and technology to produce highly engaging yet effective work. Ambition is to build a full-service production company that provides world-class production support, standout creative guidance, and a range of innovative solutions for our clients to produce insightful content that meaningfully connects with audiences in authentic and culturally relevant ways.”

Fuel content integrates key FCB tools like Brand Bedrock and aligns core brand strategy with content strategy to create Never Finished content across platforms in India. With this new appointment, FCB Group India has taken a step to expand its client offerings in this dynamic and ever-evolving media landscape. Soni aims to leverage his wealth of knowledge and years of expertise to drive the Fuel content’s next phase of growth and solidify FCB’s role as a partner for the client’s business growth. Fuel believes in a collaborative content creation approach; hence it works closely with a network of individual content creators and different digital platforms to optimise content visibility and management for its clients.

