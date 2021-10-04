National Geographic in India teamed up with Karan Johar to launch ‘Your Lens’

Celebrating the art of incredible photography, National Geographic, known for its groundbreaking and iconic imagery, recently launched its brand new property titled Your Lens. Launched on 1st September, the brand on boarded the Indian film director and television personality – Karan Johar - encouraging fans to share their best pictures, and get featured across National Geographic platforms– television channel, social media and a specially curated website - www.nationalgeographicyourlens.in in India.

Every image has the power to take you through a journey of emotions - to move you, inspire you and touch your heart. Recognizing and acknowledging the integral role that emotions play while capturing an image, National Geographic is bringing alive Your Lens with the concept of - What Moved You Today. With this, the brand is providing a platform to fans, encouraging them to share their story of what moved them while capturing a picture through their cameras. Some captures have been known to uplift and nourish one’s soul while some images have the ability to just move you to tears and National Geographic is celebrating all these emotions and images through Your Lens.

“National Geographic has always held a very distinctive and revered position in photography. Our iconic photographs and ground-breaking imagery have been inspiring our audiences for decades; offering fresh new perspectives and revealing the world in unique and wonder-filled ways. Over the years, our fans have often included us by tagging us in their stories and their beautiful captures. With Your Lens, we are strengthening this relationship by giving them a dedicated and a larger platform to celebrate their passion and be a part of our brand that they love and admire. And we are excited to join hands with Karan Johar, a filmmaker who understands the power of emotions, to encourage everyone with a camera to continue sharing their stories with us,” said Kevin Vaz, President & Head - Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India.

“National Geographic as a brand is truly iconic and I have always admired the outstanding and striking visuals they share with the world, inspiring millions of people. This association is so special to me since it is an extension of the passion I have for the camera and who I am as a person. As a film-maker myself, I believe that an image has the power to move your soul and express so many emotions. The premise of Your Lens is extremely exciting as it gives an opportunity for everyone to showcase their creativity and get featured on a prolific platform like National Geographic. I urge all the photo aficionados to grab their cameras and seize this opportunity,” said Karan Johar.

The property has already been receiving a significant number of submissions from across the country. These entries are being assessed by established National Geographic explorers, also some of the most renowned photographers in the country like Prasenjeet Yadav, Deepti Asthana and Poulomi Basu, who are selecting the images that will be showcased. Spread across various themes such as breathtaking landscapes, majestic wildlife, thrilling adventures, vibrant festivals, people and portraits and many more, the best images will be featured across the National Geographic television channel in India, social media platforms which today have a following 10.8MN followers in India and a visually stunning website - www.nationalgeographicyourlens.in - which has been particularly created and designed for Your Lens.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)