National Geographic to showcase 'Sunday Thrills with Bear Grills' starting May 23

Bear Grylls, known for thrilling, action-packed adventures along with his fierce survival skills, will feature in an exclusive and specially curated two hour block on National Geographic in India. With a promise to bring alive the adventurer in every fan, Sunday Thrills with Bear Grylls’ will feature the biggest, daring and most thrilling experiences of Bear Grylls across four shows every Sunday starting May 23rd, 2021 at 7.00 p.m

This India special will include shows such as Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls, Mission Survive With Bear Grylls, and Britain’s Greatest Adventurers With Bear Grylls. From taking celebrities of global fame and teams for an exciting journey and survival mission in the dangerous wilderness to him testing his spirit for adventure by exploring lesser-known territories of Britain, Bear will feed the souls of travel enthusiasts and nature lovers with this special entertainment package in four different formats. The shows will take viewers on an awe-inspiring journey offering unlimited adventure, accompanied by stunning visuals and breath-taking cinematography, in true National Geographic style.

“We are committed to bringing ground-breaking stories and experiences that help people see, engage with and care about the world through an optimistic, energetic and hopeful voice. Bear Grylls has become the embodiment of adventure and outdoor survival and we are excited to work with him and collaborate on a Sunday special that has been curated especially for our Indian viewers. We hope that this programming gives them an opportunity to explore the world of the wild and adventure and keep the spirits high alongside their favourite icon,” said Kevin Vaz, President & Head - Infotainment, Kids & Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India.

“Life has truly been challenging for so many people around the world this last year, but if the wild has taught me anything, it is the importance of resilience and a never give up spirit. With this special adventure programming across all these Sundays ahead, the goal is to take viewers with me on many journeys and expeditions, and to help them experience how the wild places can transform us and inspire us to be stronger, more determined and to view the storms of life as times of opportunity. Together we can beat this and come through this challenging time”, said Bear Grylls.

Show details mentioned below:

#1 – Running Wild With Bear Grylls – A new celebrity guest joins Bear each week for an exciting journey through some of the most extreme locations around the world.

#2 – Get Out Alive With Bear Grylls – Bear Grylls takes 10 teams of two into the wilderness of New Zealand’s South Island, on a mission to survive the wild journey as a group and avoid elimination.

#3 – Mission Survive With Bear Grylls – Seven celebrities face a 12-day survival mission in a dangerous wilderness. The two seasons are shot across Cost Rica and South Africa.

#4 – Britain’s Greatest Adventurers With Bear Grylls – Bear Grylls tests his spirit for adventure by setting out to discover some of the lesser-known territories across England, Scotland and Wales.

‘Sunday Thrills with Bear Grylls’ will air every Sunday at 7.00 pm starting May 23rd, 2021 on National Geographic in India

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)