Mitron TV ropes in media veterans Shyamanga Barooah & Biswarup Gooptu

Indian short-format video app Mitron TV has announced the expansion of its leadership team with two senior hires. Former Bytedance executive Shyamanga Barooah comes on board as Head of Content Strategy and Senior journalist Biswarup Gooptu who has spent 10 years at the Economic Times joins as Head of Partnerships & Policy.

While Biswarup will focus on driving public policy for the company and building government alliances, Shyamanga will be responsible for developing and optimizing a tailored content strategy, whilst driving the best content practices for internal and external stakeholders.

Barooah is a seasoned media professional with over 20 years of experience in journalism, content creation and management. Prior to his current role, he was the Content Operation Head of Helo and Chief Editor of News Republic, which is part of ByteDance Inc, the parent company of TikTok. Shyamanga has also worked for global firms like Cheetah Mobile and leading media houses like India Today, Times Internet and Hindustan Times.

Biswarup is a media veteran with over 15 years of experience in journalism. During his stint at the Economic Times, Biswarup covered the Indian start-up ecosystem, private equity and venture capital funding amongst other beats. Biswarup has also worked with Reuters and Telegraph.

Commenting on the development, Shivank Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO Mitron said: “We are delighted to have Shyamanga and Biswarup join the leadership team at Mitron. The impact of short-video consumption and digital entertainment is growing at a rapid pace, making this sector one of the most exciting in present times. At Mitron, we are in a robust growth phase and continuing to reinvent ourselves. With Shyamanga and Biswarup’s expertise, we look forward to further strengthening our proposition and scale the business to the next level.”

Shyamanga Barooah, Head of Content Strategy, Mitron said: "It's great to be part of Mitron's amazing journey in the short-format video space in India. I feel there is a lot of opportunity within this dynamic space, especially in a storytelling and vibrant nation like India. Exciting times ahead.”

Biswarup Gooptu, Head of Partnerships & Policy, Mitron said: “I am delighted to be joining the company’s leadership team at such a pivotal time in its growth. This is an exciting time for Indian technology landscape and we are poised to become one of the leading short-video social media application.”