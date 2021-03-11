Mitron names Bhawin Jagad as Director of Product Design

In his new role, Bhawin will lead the development of new product designs while working on improving existing designs

In a bid to further bolster the senior team, Indian short-format video app Mitron, today announced the appointment of Bhawin Jagad, who will serve as Director-Product Design. He brings with him more than a decade of experience in technical leadership and product design.

In his new role, Bhawin will lead the development of new product designs whilst working on improving existing designs. He will also oversee the implementation of product design policies and will evaluate the feasibility of new design ideas. He joins Mitron’s senior leadership team and will work closely with Vice-President of Product - Rumit Anand.

Prior to his role at Mitron, Bhawin served as Director of Product Design at InVideo, an online video creator, where he was responsible for creating and successfully launching two versions of the online video editor. A self-taught UI & UX designer, Bhawin has experience across multiple sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, social media, digital & influencer marketing amongst others. Previously he has worked with leading companies such as IFANow, The Glitch, and Stylabs, and served renowned brands like Google India, Lakme, Yamaha, Nutella, Fererro Rocher along with several Bollywood production houses.

Commenting on the new hire, Rumit Anand, Vice President - Product said: “I am delighted to welcome Bhawin to the Mitron family. Bhawin brings with him a wealth of experience and has built some solid product solutions in his previous roles. His appointment reinforces Mitron’s mission of providing a world-class product. I’m looking forward to watching the team push the boundaries in the short video domain with innovations.”

Talking about his new role, Bhawin Jagad, Director-Product Design, Mitron said: “I have joined a progressive company at a very exciting time. Mitron is a success story and has carved a niche for itself in the social media ecosystem. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to building high-quality usable product interfaces for users.”

