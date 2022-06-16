Advertisement

Viacom18 appoints Soumyaditya Lahiry as Director, Sales - Digital & TV for sports

Lahiry joins the company from Pen Music where he was Regional Head of Sales for South & East

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 16, 2022 6:37 PM  | 1 min read
S Lahiry

Viacom18 has appointed Soumyaditya Lahiry as Director, Sales: Digital & TV for sports. He joins the company from Pen Music where he spent roughly 2.4 years.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director, Sales: Digital & TV, Viacom 18 Sports at Viacom18 Media Private Limited!" Lahiry posted on his LinkedIn account.

At Pen Music, he was Regional Head of Sales for South & East where he handled ad sales for channels like BFLIX+ (Hindi Movie) and iLove (Hindi Music).

Prior to Pen Music, he was Group Head, Advertising Sales at Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN). He also had stints at Times Network, Star India, and aMap.

