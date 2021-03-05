Mitron TV unveils #SuperWoman campaign to salute women's incredible spirit

This Women's Day, Mitron has launched a campaign to urge one and all to celebrate women heroes in their lives. The campaign ‘#SuperWoman’, which will run until 8th March 2021, pays tribute to the tireless efforts of women and lauds the rapid strides that they have taken when it comes to burning the candle at both ends professionally and personally.

App users can now create videos across various hashtags and topics celebrating the woman in their lives. With #SuperWoman users can create a video to nominate a woman who they consider to be a superwoman. She can be someone who inspires them or someone who has significant accomplishments under her belt. This could be a sister, mother, girlfriend, wife, friend, any personality, or even themselves.

With #WomanPower, Mitron invites users to celebrate gender equality and the power of women. Under this hashtag, Mitron has launched an original song that highlights equality and showcases the tremendous influence exerted by a woman.

Commenting on the new campaign, Nisha Pokhriyal, Vice President - Marketing, Mitron TV said: Commenting on the new campaign, Nisha Pokhriyal, Vice President-Marketing, Mitron said: "We the Women have been making strides in every field. We have come a long way today and have really set the bar high when it comes to multi-tasking. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, I and Mitron present to you all an exciting campaign to celebrate womanhood and ourselves. Designed to salute woman's incredible spirit, #SuperWomen campaign aims to ignite young minds to love themselves and promote gender equality."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)