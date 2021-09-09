Mindshare retains Unilever’s account in India; WPP keeps largest global chunk: Reports

More than $3 billion worth of business was up for grabs, according to media reports

WPP has bagged most of the media accounts of Unilever, one of the biggest pitches of the year, according to media reports.

Mindshare has retained the accounts in India, North America, UK, Indonesia and China.

According to one of the reports, Unilever was impressed by Mindshare’s ‘Good Growth’ story, which worked in the agency’s favour.

WPP is said to have expanded its remit to about 80 per cent of Unilever’s global business.

Other companies that won the company’s accounts across the world are Omnicom’s PHD (Austria, Germany and Switzerland, Canada, North Africa, the Middle East and Turkey), and Havas Media (France), some reports mentioned.

Reportedly, more than $3 billion worth of business was up for grabs, making it the biggest media pitch of the year. The pitch was the first open review from Unilever in six years.

